These 5 Delicate and Daring Rings Aim to Elevate Your Everyday Look

Jewelry speaks volumes about our style and our mood—and rings in particular are the adornments we flash when waving a hello, shaking a hand, and telling a story. Rings are also the glittering armor that can showcase our intentions without using words, and these five dazzling jewels from top designers do just that. From Wendy Yue’s deep green jade design crafted in the form of a teardrop to a white-quartz gold ring resembling a polar ice cap, these creations are exemplary ornaments to help you shine in any room.

Whether you are showing up to an office, a board room, the stage, or the studio, these unique rings will elevate your personal style amongst the crowd.