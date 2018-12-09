8 Stylish Pearl Designs That Are Anything but Stuffy

Struggling to find a great jewelry gift this year? We’ve got you covered. Here are eight hand-picked pearl designs that are perfect for the contemporary jewelry-lover on your list—each plays with form, color and gemstones in unexpected ways. Whether you choose the baroque Tahitian or the snow-white South Sea pearls, just make sure to tell the gift’s recipient that they too are a beautiful blend of modern sensibility and classic style (because thoughtful compliments are always failsafe gift).