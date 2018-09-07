6 Colorful, Candy-Like Jewels (Made for Grown-Ups)

There is something about rainbow-hued gems that make people happy—after all, how can you not be in a good mood if you’re wearing a candy-colored hot-pink enamel-and-sapphire ring? The following six designs all wink at the beaded friendship bracelets and jewelry made of actual candy that we eagerly piled on as teens and tweens. Though in the hands of designers like Carolina Bucci, Colette, and Santo by Zani—not to mention when done in precious stones like emerald, tanzanite, purple diamonds, and solid gold—these versions are decidedly grown-up.