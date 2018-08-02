Magnificent Jewelry Made from Mighty Malachite

There’s always been something about malachite.

In the 19th century, Russian royals were enamored with the stone, fashioning it into plates, vases, and even wall panels. Metaphysically speaking, malachite is often called the “stone of transformation” and is used for deep energy cleaning. It’s said to bring healing and positive change to the wearer.

From a purely visual standpoint, the dramatic green stone is totally fascinating. Its unique striations (no two are the same) are earthly and ethereal—echoing rippling water and swirling galaxies.

Here we spotlight some of our favorite of-the-moment malachite designs.