Mesmerizing Moonstones That Go With Everything

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but moonstone is the ethereal treasure that will turn heads. In ancient times, Romans believed the pearly blue stone came from solidified rays of the moon—can’t blame them, its incandescence is otherworldly, not to mention versatile (this is a gem that works in any season, with any kind of wardrobe). Today, moonstone is beloved for its dreamy aesthetic and touted for its calming and healing properties. Though we can’t prove that moonstone actually has healing powers, the following six pieces are sure to deliver a sense of enchantment.