Modern Jade Jewelry

Jade’s allure has spanned thousands of years and crisscrossed the planet. In China, it’s often worn or displayed as an emblem of good fortune. In Central America it has been considered a lucky talisman, and many around the world consider it a healing material that connects with the body’s heart chakra.

Today, designers are reimagining jade jewelry, experimenting with new forms and fresh colors. Here, we highlight five designs that show the ancient gemstone’s vibrant versatility.