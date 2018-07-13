Summer Jewelry (Made with Unexpected Materials)

“In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different,” says Coco Chanel, and these designs are certainly different—each is made with unexpected or hard-to-find materials, from opal chalcedony to paint-injected birchwood.

A classic pair of pearl studs and simple diamond bracelets certainly have an allure, but a mesmerizing piece of ocean jasper or a rare hybrid gem is sure to hold one’s attention. Here we highlight six exceptional new designs that beg a closer look.