Tanzanite: Wearing One of the World’s Rarest Jewels

Discovered in the foothills of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in 1967 by a tailor named Manuel de Souza who was prospecting for rubies, this gorgeous gemstone was unveiled to the world at large—and to jewelry lovers in particular—by Tiffany & Co. the following year. Tanzanite is a rich, deep-blue gem that commands a closer look. The brilliant blue stone stars in necklaces, rings, and earrings alike and is an easy favorite for those with December birthdays. The following designs demonstrate that tanzanite can be an eye-catching addition to your fall look.