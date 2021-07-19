From Man Ray to Jeff Koons: 80 Pieces of Artist-Made Jewelry to Go on Sale at Sotheby’s East Hampton

At Robb Report we regularly cover jewelry made by artists—expert craftspeople with decades of expertise in gem-setting, metalwork, and stone cutting—but a new selling exhibition at Sotheby’s East Hampton’s outpost at 66 Newton Lane intends to shine a light on wearable art made by early 20th-century masters like Man Ray, Max Ernst and Niki de Saint Phalle to modern-day artists like Jeff Koons, Christopher Thompson Royds and Anish Kapoor. The “Sculpture to Wear” selling exhibition, set to take place August 3-28, will include 80 rare pieces created by more than 28 painters, sculptors and photographers.

Curated by Louisa Guinness of the Louisa Guinness Gallery in London and Tiffany Dubin, the vice president and client liaison of Sotheby’s New York’s fashion division, the pop-up will offer a rare opportunity for collectors to get their hands on wearable, and significantly more portable works of art. The opportunity to own one of Koons’ 3-feet-tall steel bunny sculptures, created in a series of three, has passed with the last one up for grabs going to a private collector for $91.1 million in 2019—the most expensive work sold by a living artist. But now you can take home a diminutive platinum version ($90,000) to wear on your neck, the ultimate playboy piece, thanks to Guinness and Dubin.