16 Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Are Heading to Auction to Help Beirut Rebuild

Following the tragic blast that devastated Beirut on Aug. 4, members of the Lebanese diaspora pooled their talents to create two non-profit organizations, Creatives for Lebanon and Art for Beirut, that are teaming with Sotheby’s this month on a charity auction featuring exclusive donations from leading jewelers, fashion designers and contemporary artists.

The “To Beirut with Love” sale will open for bidding from Dec. 7-15. It includes 16 bejeweled offerings from leading designers such as Dior Fine Jewellery, Bulgari, Pomellato, David Morris, Stephen Webster, Gem Palace and Solange Azagury-Partridge.

Highlights of the sale include a pair of one-of-a-kind Vishuddha earrings by Noor Fares, a Lebanese designer based in London, featuring a step-cut aquamarine and green beryl, hand-carved turquoise and lapis lazuli, blue sapphire cabochons and diamonds set in 18k grey gold; a woven yellow gold and gem-set My Dior cuff bracelet designed by Victoire de Castellane (estimated at 30,000-50,000 GBP, or about $40,000 – $66,660); a rose gold coin pendant necklace by Bulgari; and Damien Hirst’s Pill bracelet with diamond skull, a provocative charm bracelet carrying a pointed message about pharmaceuticals, gilded in 18k gold and accompanied by a diamond-encrusted skull.

The auction will also feature a custom long-sleeve beaded chartreuse Elie Saab gown embroidered with guipure and sequins (est. 20,000-30,000 GBP), last worn by Academy-Award winning actor Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet in 2015; “Console Twist,” a bold piece of furniture by French designer Hervé Van der Straeten (est. 12,000-18,000 GBP); and a photograph by Lebanese photographer Fouad Elkoury, from his Suite Egyptienne series (est. 9,000-11,000 GBP).

Proceeds from the sale will benefit five charities: Nusaned, Beit El Baraka and Baytna Baytak, dedicated to creating shelter for displaced families and rehabilitating residential homes and local businesses; Al Fanar, which supports social entrepreneurs and small businesses; and House of Christmas, which helps preserve and protect heritage buildings.