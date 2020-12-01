Quantcast
16 Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Are Heading to Auction to Help Beirut Rebuild

The online sale is open for bidding Dec. 7-15.

Noor Fares Earrings; Dior Cuff Bracelet Courtesy of Sotheby's

Following the tragic blast that devastated Beirut on Aug. 4, members of the Lebanese diaspora pooled their talents to create two non-profit organizations, Creatives for Lebanon and Art for Beirut, that are teaming with Sotheby’s this month on a charity auction featuring exclusive donations from leading jewelers, fashion designers and contemporary artists.

The “To Beirut with Love” sale will open for bidding from Dec. 7-15. It includes 16 bejeweled offerings from leading designers such as Dior Fine Jewellery, Bulgari, Pomellato, David Morris, Stephen Webster, Gem Palace and Solange Azagury-Partridge.

Noor Fares One-of-a-Kind Vishuddha Earrings (Front and Back)

Noor Fares One-of-a-Kind Vishuddha Earrings (Front and Back)  Courtesy of Noor Fares

Highlights of the sale include a pair of one-of-a-kind Vishuddha earrings by Noor Fares, a Lebanese designer based in London, featuring a step-cut aquamarine and green beryl, hand-carved turquoise and lapis lazuli, blue sapphire cabochons and diamonds set in 18k grey gold; a woven yellow gold and gem-set My Dior cuff bracelet designed by Victoire de Castellane (estimated at 30,000-50,000 GBP, or about $40,000 – $66,660); a rose gold coin pendant necklace by Bulgari; and Damien Hirst’s Pill bracelet with diamond skull, a provocative charm bracelet carrying a pointed message about pharmaceuticals, gilded in 18k gold and accompanied by a diamond-encrusted skull.

Bulgari Coin Necklace

Bulgari Coin Necklace  Antonio Barrella

The auction will also feature a custom long-sleeve beaded chartreuse Elie Saab gown embroidered with guipure and sequins (est. 20,000-30,000 GBP), last worn by Academy-Award winning actor Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet in 2015; “Console Twist,” a bold piece of furniture by French designer Hervé Van der Straeten (est. 12,000-18,000 GBP); and a photograph by Lebanese photographer Fouad Elkoury, from his Suite Egyptienne series (est. 9,000-11,000 GBP).

Dior Cuff Bracelet

Dior Cuff Bracelet  Courtesy of Sotheby's

Proceeds from the sale will benefit five charities: NusanedBeit El Baraka and Baytna Baytak, dedicated to creating shelter for displaced families and rehabilitating residential homes and local businesses; Al Fanar, which supports social entrepreneurs and small businesses; and House of Christmas, which helps preserve and protect heritage buildings.

