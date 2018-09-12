// RR One

The Best Fall Accessories (As Told By Net-a-Porter’s Fashion Expert)

Elizabeth von der Goltz, the e-retailer’s in-the-know global buyer, describes the six pieces she’ll be wearing this fall.

Net-a-Porter Fall Jewelry Photo: Courtesy Net-a-Porter

No matter the season, we’re always on the hunt for fresh accessories that can stand out and stand the test of time. So we turned to Net-a-Porter’s perpetually on-trend global buyer Elizabeth von der Goltz for some insight on chic, wearable pieces for fall. Von der Goltz has an eye for these things—she weighs a multitude of factors (including what’s stylish now and what’s coming around the bend) before deciding what to stock for the site’s six million monthly shoppers. Could be an avant-garde ear cuff, a conversation-sparking bracelet, or an iconic Cartier timepiece.

Here, she highlights six designs she’ll be adding to her cart.

 

Ana Khouri Diamond Ear Cuff

Ana Khouri’s new diamond cuff adds an element of elevated edge to any look for fall,” says von der Goltz. “It looks great pared down with a chunky sweater and boots but can also be taken into night with a tailored suit or slip dress.”

Ana Khouri

Marie ear cuff ($16,764). 

Cartier Watch

“A Cartier watch is a timeless essential that every woman should invest in. The Ballon Bleu de Cartier is an iconic style, and the brown alligator strap with pink gold perfectly complements a fall color palette.”

Cartier

Ballon Bleu de Cartier 33mm 18-karat pink-gold-and-alligator watch ($11,900). 

Casa Castro Bracelet

“Casa Castro’s pieces demonstrate impeccable craftmanship and are unlike anything I’ve seen. I love the 18-karat gold, quartzite, and diamond bracelet paired with a cocktail dress for fall. It’s sure to be a conversation starter at any event.”

Casa Castro

18-karat gold, quartzite, and diamond bracelet ($6,700). 

CVC Stones Necklace

“Just when I thought I couldn’t get enough of CVC Stones, the brand has introduced yet another lust-worthy collection of all-gold styles adorned with diamonds. Each piece is cast in solid gold and has its own unique shape. We are so excited to be launching this necklace next week.”

CVC Stones

18-karat gold and diamond necklace ($7,676). 

Anita Ko Bracelet

“Anita Ko’s 18-karat rose-gold diamond Atlas bracelet is an elegant take on your classic tennis bracelet. It’s the perfect finishing touch for both day and nighttime outfits.”

Anita Ko

Atlas 18-karat rose gold and diamond bracelet ($36,650). 

Diane Kordas Stacked Ring 

“I love the versatility of Diane Kordas’s minimalist designs. The Triple 18-karat-gold, sapphire, and diamond ring has a stacked effect, which looks great alone or worn with other gold styles. The dangling pink sapphire adds an unexpected element to an otherwise sleek design.”

Diane Kordas

Triple 18-karat rose-gold, sapphire and diamond ring ($2,645). 

