10 Sparkling Instagram Accounts Every Jewelry Lover Should Follow

Hunkering down and need a break from the news? Shift your mind from thoughts of stockpiling and stay-at-home mandates with a deep dive into Instagrammers’ irresistible images of fine and high jewelry. If Paraiba tourmalines, fancy-colored diamonds and exceptional handcraft sound like a terrific diversion, take a look at 10 jewelry-focused Instas worthy of a follow.

With Taffin, his chic and highly private atelier in New York City, James de Givenchy (nephew of the late, legendary couturier Hubert de Givenchy) creates sculptural, modernist pieces that play with contrasting colors and materials. His aesthetic has drawn legions of forward-thinking fans, including Scarlett Johansson, who chose a one-of-a-kind engagement ring featuring a pear-shaped fancy light-brown diamond of 11 carats on a curved rose-gold band with a blackened finish.

Rome-based jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez Fendi likewise comes with a fashion pedigree: She’s the oldest daughter of Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of menswear and accessories for the storied Italian label. Beyoncé and Katy Perry are fans of her edgy designs, which often employ her now-signature animal and eye motifs.

South African-born Tracey Ellison parlayed her love of gems into arguably today’s most popular Instagram account, @TheDiamondsGirl, which currently boasts 717k followers. Ellison’s posts offer an up-close look at everything from a 40-carat Kwiat diamond to the Paraiba tourmaline showcased on a diamond necklace by Sutra jewels, with plenty of glamorous travel shots to destinations ranging from Doha to Venice and points in between.

As the senior vice president of Sotheby’s jewelry division in New York City, Frank Everett enjoys unique access to a wealth of pricey, historic pieces, from 19th-century diamond tiaras to vintage jewels by Cartier, Tony Duquette, Verdura and other chic houses.

If you love rose-cut diamonds, Mia Moross Blumberg’s The One I Love NYC should quickly become a favorite. The Kentucky-born Blumberg was on a path to becoming a social worker in New York City when she realized her love of antique jewels could become a business. Working largely with private clients and jewelry shows, Blumberg refashions antique jewels into new pieces, partners on collaborations and has become a go-to resource for brides in search of the perfect antique engagement ring – including Zoe Kravitz, who pointed now-husband Karl Glusman to the ring she wanted in one of Blumberg’s posts.

Paris-based Victoire de Castellane has been designing colorful gems as the creative director of Dior Jewelry for 22 years, and Monsieur Dior surely would have approved of her aesthetic, which is all about combining brilliant hues with a love of gardens and nature. De Castellane’s posts showcase Dior high-jewelry designs that highlight artful mixes of stones and cuts, while a recent video featured a blank screen with birdsong on a loop (so soothing). Whether that video was simply a moment de Castellane found charming or will influence a future collection remains to be seen.

The legendary auction house maintains separate Instagram accounts for artwork, watches and jewelry, with the latter showcasing iconic jewels from sales past and upcoming. Recent posts include a look at a stunning pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that sold at Christie’s Hong Kong in 2015, sculptural earrings designed by Dada and Surrealist artist Man Ray to a 28.86-carat emerald-cut diamond coming up for sale and carrying an auction estimate of $1 million to $2 million.

Maria Tash’s impressive follower count – 586k and counting – is proof that jewelry lovers don’t always subscribe to a bigger-is-better aesthetic. Born and raised in New York City, Tash specializes in unique takes on studs and piercings; indeed, many posts highlight jewelry pieces designed for 10 different spots on the ear. Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Julianne Moore are among those who have worn Tash on recent red carpets.

If you’re in the mood to check out a 660-carat aquamarine, you’re not alone: Bebe Bakhshi’s recent video of the pendant-set stone from New York-based Jardin Jewels has garnered almost 75,000 views. With 572k followers, the Melbourne, Australia-based jewelry blogger routinely shoots videos, rather than still-life photos, of the jewels she encounters at shows and events around the world.

Munich-based Hemmerle is ideal for the jewelry fan seeking pieces that don’t look like anything else in the market. A fourth-generation family member of the brothers who founded the house in 1893, Stefan Hemmerle’s inspirations range from Egyptian motifs to the beauty and texture of mushrooms, as well as updated takes on the medals and insignias Hemmerle has been crafting for 127 years.