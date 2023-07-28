Beyonce and Tiffany Teamed up to Make a Line of Jewelry That Raises Money for Charity

Queen B came to slay…again. Today, Tiffany & Co. announced another big Beyoncé moment: The pop artist has co-created a collection of jewelry with the American house. The limited edition Return to Tiffany pieces (a.k.a. the company’s iconic silver dog tag necklaces) were created for the singer’s Renaissance World Tour. They feature both iconography used on the tour, as well as the tour name itself and, of course, Tiffany & Co. branding.

But the best part about the new collab is that 100 percent of the proceeds of the $275 to $700 range will be donated to the About Love Scholarship Program—an ongoing partnership between Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD, and the Shawn Carter Foundation that provides young students pursuing degrees in creative fields with scholarships. This charitable donation will follow the $2 million pledged in 2021 funding students in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University.

Of course, this isn’t the only Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé jewelry. The company has also created all of her custom jewelry for her world tour. It follows a series of performances where the artist has worn custom jewelry from the brand, as well as Tiffany HardWear and Tiffany’s Elsa Peretti jewelry.

The collection will launch on July 29 when Beyoncé takes the stage for her debut performance on the Renaissance tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey.