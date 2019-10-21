Tiffany & Co. Just Launched a $112,000 Advent Calendar Filled With Glitzy Holiday Gifts

Counting down the days till Christmas is infinitely more fun with an Advent calendar. And now that you’re an adult, you no longer have to put up with the cheap chocolate versions that your parents used to get you: Tiffany & Co’s latest luxurious riff boasts a curated selection of high-end gifts sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The four-foot-tall Advent calendar—which starts from $112,000—is covered in a hand-illustrated screen print of the Fifth Avenue flagship store and houses a trove of Tiffany surprises to make your December that much more indulgent.

“This holiday we wanted to really surprise our customers in a whole new way by showcasing the most awe-inspiring objects and experiences that you can only find at Tiffany,” said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer at Tiffany & Co.

Indeed, there’s plenty of beautiful bling from the Tiffany T, Victoria and HardWear collections, plus some handy home accessories from Tiffany’s Everyday Objects offering. One day, you might receive a sterling silver paper cup ($625), the next a Tiffany T True bracelet in 18k yellow gold ($4,800). There’s even an 18k rose gold Smile pendant encrusted with dazzling diamonds ($2,000). All in all, you’ll have wake up to a little gift from Tiffany for 24 days straight days.

The Advent calendar is part of the Very, Very Tiffany holiday catalog which features 12 one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences. Tiffany & Co has come up with a few out-of-the-box ideas—literally and figuratively—that are more unexpected and involve collaborations with some of our other favorite brands.

“This year, we’ve curated 12 gifts that represent the best of the best and embody the artistry and craftsmanship at the heart of our brand,” Krakoff said.

For the jewelry lovers, there’s a bespoke ring—featuring a flawless diamond of more than 8 carats—which you get to design in partnership with Krakoff himself. For the petrol heads, there’s a custom Indian Motorcycle finished in, of course, Tiffany blue. The vintage-inspired ride has 16-inch laced wheels with chrome-plated rims and a sterling silver Tiffany & Co. x Indian Motorcycle plaque. Meanwhile, for the home chefs, there’s an AGA cast iron cooking set which come in the same iconic hue and with accompanying Tiffany tableware, flatware and crystal glassware.

Green thumbs will enjoy the handcrafted, solid sterling silver greenhouse. At 20 inches wide, 26 inches long and 17 inches high, it’s the ideal miniature home for all things botanical. (Best of all, flowers will be delivered monthly for one year to keep things looking fresh.) And jet setters can embark on an 11-day safari through Kenya and see first-hand the impact that Tiffany’s and the Wildlife Conservation Network are having on the local animals. Of course, no expedition would be complete without your own Tiffany x Globe-Trotter luggage set which will help get you to Africa in style.

For the full list, head to the Tiffany & Co. website. Happy holidays!