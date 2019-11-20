Tiffany & Co. Teams Up With Dover Street Market for a Delightful New Line of Jewelry

Tiffany & Co. is in the midst of a reinvigoration. A central pillar of its current growth is the men’s market; it launched a dedicated men’s collection only last month, the first in its 182-year history. Now the fine jeweler is riffing on that success by collaborating with avant-garde retailer Dover Street Market on a capsule of bold pieces like nothing it’s done in the past.

Comprised of nine styles including rings, necklaces, bracelets and cuff links, the collection is forged entirely from the premium sterling silver that has become Tiffany’s signature material. Every piece is special, but the brand wanted to reflect the unique space Dover Street Market provides for both the designers it stocks and its customers, so an extra signet ring was added. The style is engraved with either NYC or LA, depending on where you buy it.

“Dover Street Market’s curated style edit, and the iconic collaborations it is known for, makes it the ideal space to debut these limited-release Tiffany men’s designs,” said Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co.’s current artistic director, in a statement. “It’s a great way to get in tune with the male consumer who’s really into fashion, style and lifestyle.”

Krakoff was previously the creative director of Coach, a role in which he turned what was a small leather goods company in the 1990s into the enormously successful, multi-faceted lifestyle brand it is today. He was appointed Chief Artistic Director of Tiffany’s last year with many assuming his chief task would be to resuscitate a faltering business, if one with an illustrious history. Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, is among the many who see the brand’s new potential: he recently submitted a bid for the company worth a reported $14.5 billion. Tiffany’s latest move to target a wider audience may be a hint at more aggressive growth to come, whether or not Arnault manages to claim it.

Check out the complete Dover Street Market x Tiffany & Co. collection from November 27 through January 15, exclusively at Dover Street Market locations in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore and Ginza.