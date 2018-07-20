Tiffany’s Rockefeller Center Pop-Up Gets Personal

Tiffany & Co. has launched a new pop-up in Rockefeller Center where shoppers can add monograms, messages, symbols, and sketches to a range of jewelry items. Called “Make It My Tiffany,” the space is the iconic American brand’s first shop to debut a specially designed personalization space.

“One of the things we love most about this new offering is allowing our clients to become the artist,” says Alexandra Winokur, group vice president of Tiffany & Co. Northern America Retail. “The new technology offers clients the opportunity to take part in the design process, enabling them to use their own handwriting or create a personal drawing that is uniquely sketched directly onto a piece of jewelry of their own choosing.” Engraving is done on-site and can usually be completed in a few minutes. Embroidery and embossing of home decor items, clothing, and handbags is offered off-site. The cost of the personalization services varies by design and item.

“One of the most fun and creative ideas I’ve seen is parents taking advantage of this capability to engrave their children’s drawings on a piece of jewelry or an accessory,” says Winoku. “It’s an incredible opportunity to capture a moment in time and memorialize their children’s artwork.”

The Make it My Tiffany pop-up is the 181-year-old brand’s most recent endeavor to appeal to younger generations. (The recent launch of its Paper Flowers collection was accompanied by an exceedingly Instagram-friendly campaign in New York.) Select yellow taxi cabs and subway stations were painted the house’s trademark blue, buckets of handmade paper flowers were doled out on the streets, and a handful of branded coffee carts served up complimentary pastries and espresso, encouraging New Yorkers to take an Audrey Hepburn–style pause outside a shop window (à la Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

The pop-up will remain in Rockefeller Center through December.