Tiffany Teams Up With Artist Daniel Arsham on a Limited-Edition Lock Bracelet for the Holidays

Tiffany & Co. just released an exciting update to one of its newest products.

Back in August, the luxury jeweler unveiled its new Tiffany Lock collection which includes four gender-neutral bracelets made with the brand’s signature padlock design. The brand has now tapped American artist Daniel Arsham to reimagine the bracelet for this holiday season.

Dubbed the Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio Bangle, the piece is handcrafted from 18-karat white gold and is set with more than three carats of diamonds, as well as one carat of green tsavorite stones (which, in certain light, looks more like Tiffany Blue than green). Limited to just 99 pieces, the bracelets come housed in a “Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock” sculpture that takes its shape from an archival Tiffany design. Each sculptural box takes over 400 hours to make.

Tiffany & Co.

There’s more to the set than meets the eye, of course. The padlock is an archival motif for Tiffany’s that dates back to the 1800s. Some of the jeweler’s latest releases, like the bangles in the Lock Collection, are fashioned after them. The padlock is also an expression of Arsham’s “Future Relics” aesthetic, which is highly acclaimed by art fans, that reimagines contemporary objects through the lens of “an imagined future.”

But the padlock also represents the personal bonds we form with each other—which is especially timely with the holidays around the corner. The Lock collection is anchored around a particularly inclusive message: “No rules. All welcome.” If that makes you a little teary-eyed as you think about who to invite to your Thanksgiving dinner, we understand.

This release marks the third collaboration between Tiffany and Arsham since they began their creative partnership in 2021. Since then, fans of the duo have been able to buy a limited-series artwork titled “Bronze Eroded Tiffany Blue Box” and a special-edition basketball in Tiffany Blue for All-Star weekend. In a statement, Arsham reflects on their latest offerings.

Tiffany & Co.

“It’s very personal to me, but there’s also an element of history in there—a link between generations of craft, between function and design, between craftsmanship and beauty,” the artist says. “These are the elements that make Tiffany so unique, the elements that allow it to consistently hone the ‘sweet spot’ between heritage and modernity. I wanted to create an artwork to celebrate that.”

Tiffany and Arsham’s new padlock sculpture and bangle set will come in a custom-made Tiffany Blue art-handling crate with metal hardware, all for $59,000. An additional Blue box also comes with your purchase that holds dual-branded white handling gloves. The complete set will be available at select Tiffany & Co. stores globally on December 1.