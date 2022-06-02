Tiffany & Co.’s Pop-Up in Paris Traces the American Brand’s History in—What Else?—Jewels

Tiffany & Co. has turned the City of Love into the City of Bling.

The American jeweler just opened a Parisian pop-up on the luxe Avenue Montaigne to showcase seminal pieces from its centuries-long history. Locals and visitors alike will be able to admire Holly Golightly’s iconic high jewelry over the next year. There will be an array of modern showstoppers up for sale, too, with prices ranging from about $2,078 to $309,068 (€1,950 to €290,000), according to Yahoo.

“The love affair between Tiffany & Co. and Paris has been ongoing for nearly 200 years, from the earliest moments in the House’s history,” Anthony Ledru, the CEO of Tiffany, said in a statement. “The new Paris pop-up store is a modern embodiment of this important relationship. It represents an innovative approach to Parisian shopping and a forward-thinking vision of experiential retail.”

While Tiffany is synonymous with the robin’s-egg blue that has adorned its packaging since the late 1800s, the new store highlights a darker, lapis lazuli blue. The rich hue appears on everything from the walls to the plush carpet. In the back of the shop, meanwhile, private clients can peruse jewels in a secluded area lit by Louis Comfort Tiffany’s famous leaded-glass lampshades.

Those design touches serve as the backdrop for some truly beautiful pieces, including many from the Tiffany archives. On show are jewels such as a striking enamel orchid brooch designed by George Paulding Farnham, Tiffany’s chief jewelry designer from 1885 to 1908, and a gold bracelet dripping with diamonds and pearls that was beloved by Annie Olivia Tiffany, the daughter of the house’s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany.

Visitors interested more in the brand’s backstory than its jewels (a small number, we’d assume) will be pleased to know that the curated collection also comprises items with great historical significance. One such example is the catalog from an auction of the French Crown Jewels, many of which were acquired by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1887.

During the pop-up’s run, the rarities on display will rotate to ensure you see the full breadth of Tiffany’s jewelry.

City of Bling, indeed.