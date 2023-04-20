Tiffany & Co. Totally Revamped Its Famed Fifth Avenue Store. Here’s a Look Inside.

Tiffany & Co.’s newly renovated flagship is finally ready for its close-up.

The luxury jeweler just announced that it will reopen its New York City store at 727 Fifth Avenue this month after an extensive refurbishment, the first time the building has been entirely overhauled since it opened 83 years ago. The reimagined shop, now known as the Landmark, will celebrate the occasion with unique new designs honoring Tiffany’s heritage.

Set on 57th and Fifth Avenue, the seven-story location first opened its doors in 1940, helping to solidify the area as a world-famous luxury shopping district. Tiffany’s unveiled its renovation plans for its iconic store in 2018; three years later, French conglomerate LVMH acquired the jewelry house for $15.8 billion and replaced the original execs behind the store’s overhaul.

Some of the jewelry displays at the redesigned Tiffany’s flagship in NYC. Tiffany & Co.

In the end, Tiffany & Co. tapped legendary architect Peter Marino to reimagine its interiors, as well as OMA New York, which renovated the building’s core and circulation infrastructure. The latter, led by the esteemed Shohei Shigematsu, also worked with the jeweler to add three additional levels to the existing structure.

The store’s beloved limestone facade has been refurbished to honor its original design. Its interiors, meanwhile, have been updated with new features that’ll immerse you in a “new world of wonders,” the brand said in a statement. Those wonders begin on the expansive main floor, which houses jewelry cases illuminated by a skylight that spans almost the entire room. Its faceted design cleverly honors Tiffany’s status as a purveyor of the world’s finest diamonds.

On the ground level, the store has video walls that project sweeping views of Central Park and Manhattan’s skyline or, when switched off, double as mirrors. Wood parquet flooring seen throughout the now 10-story Landmark evokes the building’s original 1940s design. A new Tiffany & Co. clock, inspired by the original Atlas statue and clock, can also be spotted on this level. An Elsa Peretti–inspired staircase, meanwhile, is located at the heart of the store, alongside transparent balustrades adorned with rock crystal. The sculptural structure connects floors three through eight, while elevators help you access every other level.

The mesmerizing structural staircase set in the heart of the store. Tiffany & Co.

Dedicated museum and exhibition spaces sit on the eight and ninth that will offer access to a rotation of creations and unique storytelling experiences. Nearly 40 artworks—including never-before-seen Tiffany-commissioned pieces and works by renowned artists such as Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant, and Daniel Arsham—are also displayed throughout the Landmark.

The renovation left no stone unturned, including the Blue Box Café by Daniel Boulud. The Michelin-star chef’s seasonally inspired daytime menu will surely draw a crowd to the restaurant, which was revamped to add a private dining area and bar with art installations. The jeweler will also debut a range of exclusive designs and unique creations available this month in honor of the reopening. The assortment reportedly ranges from diamond watches to limited-edition home objects to eyewear inspired by the Tiffany Setting engagement ring. The new Landmark will also house the largest collection of the brand’s high jewelry in the world.

Additional jewelry displays in the store. Tiffany & Co.

“The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our House,” says Anthony Ledru, Tiffany’s president and CEO. “Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a jewelry store—it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale.”

You can start shopping at Tiffany’s renovated flagship starting April 28.