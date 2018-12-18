Tiffany Is Selling a $35,000 Watering Can Because of Course

Having a green thumb has just taken on a whole new meaning: Behold the $35,000 watering can from Tiffany & Co. If you’re looking for the ultimate gift for the OTT gardener in your life, look no further. This is the Rolls-Royce of horticulture, and it just happens to cost as much as a one-night stay in the Royal Residence at the Jumeirah resort in the Maldives.

The luxurious can, made of sterling silver and copper, is part of Tiffany’s limited-edition Everyday Objects collection, as Bloomberg reports. The collection includes everything from a $20,000 lantern to a $1,500 tin can and a $1,250 tape measure. The line’s $350 stainless-steel hotel bell seems almost reasonable by comparison, but getting it engraved will cost you extra.

Tiffany’s chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, conceived the idea for the Everyday Objects line when he joined the company last year, and it’s now in its second iteration. Last year’s collection included a $9,000 ball of yarn and it’s still available in case your home needs a pricey knitting-inspired objet.

Other items in the collection include clothespins, a crystal fishbowl, a miniature folding chair (just because?), and a $10,000 nest complete with Tiffany-blue eggs. Clever. And if you really want to complete your collection of high-end gardening paraphernalia, you can snatch up terra-cotta flower pots for $95 apiece, or a $275,000 replica of a greenhouse.

In reference to the collection, Krakoff told Robb Report last month, “The world of luxury has gotten so much more playful; people wear trainers and a diamond bracelet and a backpack.”

CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, meanwhile, is orchestrating a $250 million revamp of Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship and investing in the company’s high-jewelry collections. Bogliolo and Krakoff’s new vision for the brand appears to be working. In the last 12 months, the company’s shares have risen nearly 39 percent, which has brought its market cap to a whopping $15.4 billion.