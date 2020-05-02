10 Wildly Clever Pieces of High-End Jewelry Your Mom Will Love

Many mothers have been doing double-duty these days, so even if you are not a fan of nationally-marketed holidays, this year might be the time to cave and give your loved one something truly special. There is a sea of jewelry brands out there, so we have combed through to find some unique ideas in design, concept and execution to do the work for you. Whether it is an extraordinary high-jewelry, long-term investment piece like Bina Goenka’s out-of-this-world emerald and turquoise earrings or a pair of everyday classics diamonds from Harry Winston, here are some exceptional pieces that will be lasting treasures. And in perhaps the most genius Mother’s Day gift yet, Kid Jeweler’s customizable gold jewelry kits allow your children to design the perfect gift for mom—the perfect distraction for pent up energy!

Bina Goenka Emerald, Diamond, and Turquoise Earrings

If there is any jeweler that should be on your radar by now it’s Bina Goenka. The Mumbai-based designer has long been a go-to for Bollywood stars, but in the last few years, her designs have caught the eye of high-end jewelry collectors around the globe. Her use of color and interesting approach to shapes offer classicism with a pop. These stunning 18-karat yellow and white gold earrings feature cascading emeralds, which appear in clusters just below diamond-encrusted rondelles and sitting atop 56.80-carat of two vivid turquoise beads. The earrings ($73,000) are available on Net-A-Porter, which currently has suspended shipping, but you can also inquire at binagoenka.com. This stunning pair was too irresistible to not include at the top of our list, besides extraordinary objects are always worth the wait, no?

Christopher Thompson-Royds Natura Morta Flower Necklace

Inspired by the tiny forgotten flowers that often get lost in the weeds, thinks daisies or white clover (pictured above), London-based designer Christopher Thompson-Royds has been turning out exceptional pieces that look anything but dainty. Thompson-Royds attributes his affinity for nature’s wild beauty to his youth growing up in the English countryside. Currently, he’s camped out in Oxfordshire, where he says, “Bluebells are already beginning to carpet the local woods and hedges are laden with early blossom; Nature’s continuity, for me at least, brings hope and calm.”

While his inspiration is delicate in essence, the lightweight pieces instantly look like sculptures when put around the neck. And he treats his pieces like art objects—even the packaging for his necklaces that mimic pressed flowers come inset into beautiful books, which he has handmade. And museums have taken note—his work can be seen at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the National Museum in Zurich and the Museum of Fine Art in Houston. You can find his pieces, like this unique white clover hand-painted necklace in 18-karat gold ($12,000) through Mahnaz Collection in New York or inquire at christopherthompsonroyds.com. (Also, be sure to check out his “Against Nature” series, which comprises small gold sculptures that disassemble to become jewelry.)

Grainne Morton Charm Necklace

Another independent jeweler out of the U.K. has caught the eye of the jewelry world. Moda Operandi recently snapped up designs of Irish designer, Grainne Morton. Full of whimsy and jam-packed with eye-catching charms, her work is contemporary but is born out of a mix of vintage elements, precious and non-precious stones, and as she describes it, both “junk and treasure.” Discovering her work is like finding your grandmother’s jewelry box filled with bits and baubles, except here they come strung together in seriously cool and statement-making pieces. While most of her earrings and necklaces are significant showpieces, this Blue Eye Teardrop charm necklace ($1,380) is the perfect everyday piece—unusual enough to spark a Zoom conversation and just the right size for an everyday piece that will look as good with a pair of jeans and t-shirt as it will with a dress.

Chanel Coco Crush Bracelets

What to get a woman who already has a closet full of everything under the sun and nowhere to wear it? Here is a smart idea for the shopping-averse: Buy the special lady in your life a collectible bangle and build the collection year after year. She’ll be thankful you’re stacking up her wrist and you will be off-the-hook for having to come up with a new gift idea for a few years. These Chanel bangles ($9,950-$10,500), which mimic the quilting on its iconic bags, come in 18-karat white gold, yellow gold and rose gold. Frosted with just a touch of diamonds, they are perfect everyday pieces but will make an impact when piled together on the wrist.

Kimberly McDonald Double Geode Drop Earrings

Crystals have long been touted for their healing properties and some believe they even act as talismans of protection—if nothing else, they have become symbols for both and they are the hallmark of Kimberly McDonald’s business. The jeweler has been dressing up geodes, since she launched her business in 2007, after leaving behind a career as a private consultant to high-end jewelry collectors. Each rock is, of course, one-of-a-kind, but McDonald uses other elements with Mother Nature as her guide—she uses reclaimed gold and recycled diamonds to handcraft each piece and all of her jewelry is made in the U.S.

These double geode drop earrings with diamonds and emeralds set in 18-karat white gold and black rhodium finish ($23,100) are a classic example of her work, showing off style and substance.

Harry Winston Lily Cluster Diamond Earrings

Harry Winston may be known for its big diamond rocks with a hefty price tag to match, but the jeweler also has some less over-the-top, and more appropriate, options for Mother’s Day. These understated diamond earrings ($6,500) are a versatile option and come set with 74 round brilliant diamonds in yellow gold. They take their design cues from a 1940s sketch from the archives, proving their timeless appeal.

Larkspur & Hawk Bespoke Animal Ring

Plenty of pet lovers have immortalized their felines or canines on their walls, but Larkspur & Hawk is paying tribute to them on the finger. Send in a photo of your beloved pooch (or horse or any other animal for that matter) and the jeweler will recreate their image on a ring (from $6,000 and takes 8 to 6 weeks). In some cases, clients have requested two pets (for instance, one side for the dog and the other for the cat), to be sculpted in gold.

Founder Emily Satloff had been studying the intricately embellished rings of the Renaissance, which often depicted animals, and gem-centric cluster rings of the 18th century when she came up with the idea to make miniature sculptures of there own cats, Clemmy (in a diamond crown) and Mojo (in a bowtie), flanking a colored tourmaline surrounded with rose-cut diamonds. The talking-piece proved to be a hit and ever since Satloff has been offering the bespoke service to her clients.

Kid Jeweler Custom Necklace

How about letting your kid take over the reins of designing mommy’s gift? At Nicole Landaw’s genius company, Kid Jeweler, you can order a take-home kit complete with an instruction guide for your kid to create anything of his imagination comes up with for mom. Send the wax figure back to have it made into gold and strung on a necklace or simply made into a keepsake object for something the whole family will treasure forever.

The design rights belong to the purchaser and you can even request more copies to be made. Plus, even if you are not a kid, you can get in on the fun and design something special for your loved one. Prices range from $595 for an object to $995 for a small necklace and $1,300 for a bold pendant in 18-karat gold. Landaw says the process typically takes 5 to 6 weeks, but for a rush fee, she can deliver the piece in two weeks.

The Rayy Message Rings

Skip the engraving and send her a message that will beam right off her finger. The Rayy has developed a special technology to craft gold surfaces via a process using high-precision tools and advanced optical simulation so that a message appears when the ring hits the sunlight. No artificial illumination is used. Rings come with messages, which are hidden until they hit the sun, that reflect a heart, “I love you”, “love” or “kiss,” but they can also be customized. Better yet, scratches do not affect the rings and they can be re-polished. The company is currently doing a special Mother’s Day Initiative with L.A. retailer, Just One Eye where 10 percent of the purchase will go to No Kid Hungry. Try this ring with a diamond snow setting (from $7,400) for a little extra reflection.

Solange Azagury-Partridge Metamorphosis Secret Garden

Here we have saved the best for last in what is certainly the most extraordinary jewelry gift—a precious-stone and gold menagerie jewel box. Solange Azagury-Partridge is known for her cheeky and whimsical approach to high and fine jewelry, but she has outdone herself with the Metamorphosis series (check out her other miniature gemstone worlds). This greenhouse, made of plique-à-jour enamel with gold geometric motifs sits atop a lotus leaf made of rose quartz and aventurine.

Open its doors and inside you will find a floor paved in diamond, opal and obsidian—take out the center and you can wear it as a pendant necklace. The enamel walls come apart to form wrist cuffs and the roof lifts off to become a bowl.

Azagury-Partridge suggests filling it with marshmallows, because why not? A doll-house scene of miniatures including an umbrella stand, a green bench, an orange tree, spotted palm, and some platform sandals, are just a few trinkets that also double as charms for a necklace.

Each piece makes up a minute world for jewelry collectible that is truly unlike any other. Azagury-Partridge’s Metamorphosis series can be customized according to a client’s fancy. Price is, of course, upon request and it will undoubtedly take quite some time to create, but in the meantime, you can give her something to dream about.