6 On-Trend Jewelry Pieces You’ll Want for 2019

We all want to greet 2019 with confidence, exquisite composure—and really cool accessories.

While every jewelry collection should have some key mainstays, indulging in a few fresh, of-the-moment styles is part of the fun. For advice on what to look for in the New Year, we tapped Marta Nowakowski, Saks Fifth Avenue’s Vice President of Divisional Merchandise and Manager of Jewelry. Here, she calls out her six favorite pieces for 2019. (Hot hint: Any of these would be a jaw-dropping “just because” gift for the trend-setter in your life. Just saying.)

BVLGARI Serpenti Three-Tone Gold Double Twist Watch

“This BVLGARI watch from the brand’s celebrated Serpenti Collection is perfect for mixing and matching with all variety of metals. Its three-tone design in white, rose and yellow gold enables this watch to be worn with anything and everything, creating a more natural and interesting look.”

$41,900.

Vhernier Doppio Senso 18-karat Rose Gold & Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet

“Vhernier’s bold and sculptural designs never disappoint. I love this simple yet elegant chain link bracelet the Doppio Senso Collection. It can be stacked with other bracelets, or worn by itself with a matching Vhernier ring for a more classic look.”

$6,400; available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue.

David Webb Every Day Cocktail Ring

“Everyone needs an attention-grabbing ring in their jewelry box. This crossover ring made with light blue and white enamel and set in 18-karat gold from quintessential American jeweler David Webb is the perfect statement piece to pull an outfit together.”

$16,900; available in Saks stores only.

Tabbah Phoenix Earrings

“I cannot wait for the launch of Tabbah at Saks Fifth Avenue! These elegant Phoenix earrings in 18-karat white gold and diamonds will be launching exclusively at Saks this spring. They are perfect for a sophisticated summer party look.”

$66,000; available at Saks starting in the Spring of 2019.

Anita Ko 18-karat Yellow Gold Fonda Diamond Hoop Earrings

“These beautiful hoop earrings from Los-Angeles based contemporary jewelry designer Anita Ko are the perfect size and weight. They are comfortable enough to wear daily, and can be dressed up or down to create a casual or more formal look.”

$10,400; available at Saks in the Spring of 2019.

Renee Lewis 18-karat White Gold, Moonstone, Zircoin Black Opal & Fire Opal Drop Earrings

“I absolutely love the bold colors and mismatched stones in these Renee Lewis earrings. These earrings are the ultimate statement piece for any jewelry lover.”

$19,900.