From Trevor Noah’s $35,000 Lapel Pin to Lizzo’s Bulgari Vault, the Best Jewelry From the Grammy Awards

Much of the usual fanfare was lost at last night’s socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards, but it didn’t stop the stars from rolling out the gems for the red carpet.

Two of the most notable looks were worn by host Trevor Noah—who continued the trend of men wearing lapel jewelry during awards season, in a Tiffany & Co. brooch—and Lizzo, who attended the show as a presenter and came dripping in Bulgari diamonds. Noah’s $35,000 Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Apollo Brooch in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum with diamonds was the perfect, tasteful accent to his custom black Gucci tux. But it was subtle in comparison to Lizzo’s jaw-dropping Bulgari moment. In total, the multi-hyphenate artist who has risen to stardom as a singer, rapper, songwriter and flutist, wore seven pieces of the brand’s iconic Serpenti jewelry and two high-jewelry rings for one of the biggest statements of the evening.

Around her neck she wore a white gold Serpenti necklace set with one pear-shaped brilliant-cut diamond (1.15 carats), 37 pear-cut diamonds (7.91 carats) and pavé diamonds (42.67 carats). On her ears were a pair of white-gold and diamond earrings totaling 5.11 carats and on her wrist, she wore two white-gold and diamond bracelets that totaled 6.18 carats. Her rings, which included one white-gold Serpenti diamond ring and two platinum high-jewelry diamond rings, came to a grand total of 28.67 carats. There’s no word from the brand on the price for the incredible vault of jewels she wore, but needless to say she probably needed an extra bodyguard or two to escort her into the building.

Not one to be shown up, Megan Thee Stallion not only took home three Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé) and Best Rap Song (also for “Savage”), but she also came dressed for the occasion in regal Chopard jewelry. The highlights were her diamond necklace from the maison‘s Red Carpet collection, which featured a whopping 91.70 carats of diamonds set in 18-carat white gold, and an 83.42-carat diamond bracelet set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold from the company’s Green Carpet collection. She topped off those two pieces with 33.8 carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold and a 3.31-carat round brilliant-cut diamond ring surrounded by 6.47 carats of diamonds, also set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold. Clearly, she came to win.

Also dressed in Chopard was country music singer, Ingrid Andress, who was also nominated for Best New Artist. While she lost to Megan Thee Stallion she made her mark for the photographers in a striking white Armani Privé suit left open to reveal a necklace that cascaded down her chest. Surprisingly, that necklace was reportedly crystal (there’s no word yet on who designed it), but she still had room for the real deal on her ears and fingers. Her Chopard earrings came adorned in 21.59 carats of diamonds set in white gold from the Red Carpet collection. She wore several rings including one made of 2.67 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and 1.32 carats of diamonds set in 18-carat white gold from the jeweler’s new Precious Lace collection, as well as a ring from the L’Heure du Diamant collection featuring 6.06 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, and a handful of diamonds and 18-karat white gold rings from the Ice Cube collection.

But indie jewelers received their moment in the spotlight too. Los-Angeles-based designer Loren Teetelli of Loren Nicole (Robb Report‘s 2020 Best of the Best winner as “One to Watch”), had her first red carpet appearance on Big Sean. The rapper, singer and songwriter proved that men can stretch beyond brooches when it comes to jewelry. He chose to accessorize his elegant Zegna shawl-lapel tuxedo with Teetelli’s $42,750 22-karat yellow gold charm necklace with multi-colored gemstones like emerald, rock crystal, tourmaline, aquamarine, tanzanite, morganite, dumortierite and peridot. The necklace rested over his dress shirt and hung just beneath his bowtie. He wore a matching $18,000 charm bracelet and an $11,350 22-karat yellow gold signet ring with an 11.66-carat round mint garnet cabochon with a .5-carat Paraiba tourmaline inlaid in the gold on each side. Not only was it a subtle but sophisticated style statement, but it was also hugely supportive nod to new talent, like Teetelli, who often don’t get a chance to be worn at high-profile events when competing with bigger brands with huge marketing budgets.

The annual music awards show typically tends to be a moment celebrities use to wear their most outrageous (and often somewhat lacking in taste…ahem, Noah Cyrus) fashion on display, but this year proved to be a major high-jewelry moment that brought glamour back to the Grammy’s.