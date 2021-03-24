A Trio of Eye-Popping Colored Diamonds Could Fetch up to $8 Million at Christie’s

Christie’s is proving that good things most definitely come in threes. The auction house has chosen an eye-popping trio of colored diamonds to lead its latest sales event.

The Magnificent Jewels sale, taking place this April, will offer 217 lots in total that run the gamut, from ultra-rare gems to multimillion-dollar diamonds. “The Perfect Palette” (above) comprises three seven-figure stones that will each be auctioned separately as rings and could bring in a cool $8 million, collectively.

The most valuable stone of the trio is a fancy vivid blue diamond ring of 2.13 carats that’s expected to sell for between $2 million and $3 million. Following that, a fancy vivid orange diamond ring of 2.34 carats could fetch between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. Rounding out the three, a fancy vivid purplish pink diamond ring of 2.17 carats received the same estimate as its orange-colored sibling.

Not to be totally upstaged, white diamonds will also be well represented at the sale. There’s a breathtaking ring (above) on offer that features a pear-shaped brilliant-cut D-flawless type IIa diamond at its center. It’s expected to fetch between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

Also featured in the sale are a number of signed pieces by storied jewelers, including Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels, Belperron and Verdura. A standout is the Panthère’ brooch by Cartier (above), which is encrusted with diamonds, onyx and emeralds and estimated at $200,000 to $300,000.

For a curated selection of high jewelry hits, look to the private collections on offer. The Estate of Jacqueline Leeds offers more than 38 jewels, along with a suite of Van Cleef & Arpels ruby and diamond pieces (such as the clip-brooch above). The Property of an Elegant Midwestern Collector, meanwhile, contains a pair of sapphire, pink sapphire and diamond earrings valued at between $80,000 and $120,000.

Another highlight is an impossibly elegant Bulgari Serpenti wristwatch (above). Bedazzled with diamonds and onyx, it pays homage to the acclaimed actress and activist, Elizabeth Taylor, who also happened to be an avid jewelry collector. It was donated by Bulgari, and all proceeds will go toward the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF).

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction falls on April 13 and runs concurrently with the Jewels Online sale, which is open April 8 through 20. Exhibition by appointment will be held at Christie’s New York from April 9.