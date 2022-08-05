10 Pieces of Turquoise Jewelry Worth Investing in, From Harry Winston to Irene Neuwirth and More

Few stones inspire thoughts of summer quite like turquoise, offered in vivid hues ranging from a clear, pale blue sky to a robin’s egg tone or a deep azure that conjures images of Caribbean waters. Indeed, the range and individuality of turquoise available in the market allows the wearer to select pieces that feel decidedly one of a kind and personal—and with a little education, also keep an eye out for truly special stones.

Turquoise is typically graded using three factors: color, texture and the presence or absence of matrix, the name ascribed to the dark inclusions seen in the stone, which represent the remnants of the rock surrounding a vein of turquoise. Because it’s formed by a chemical reaction when water rich in minerals like copper and aluminum leak through rocks, the presence of matrix in turquoise is highly common, while its absence also typically signals a rare and valuable stone. The exception is Lander Blue turquoise, with unique spiderweb-like veining on deep blue stones and named for the small Nevada mine where this exceedingly rare stone was discovered. Stones often take their names from their place of origin, from the Kingman and Sleeping Beauty turquoise mined in Arizona to Persian Blue stones mined in Iran.

No matter what type of turquoise you prefer, its versatility is undeniable. In the sultry days of summer, it’s a stunning piece to wear with any color, but a brilliant piece of turquoise set in yellow gold and worn with white? That’s the essence of summer glamour. Here’s a look at the latest pieces to add to your August wardrobe.

Harry Winston

Fiji necklace from Harry Winston’s 2022 “Majestic Escapes” high-jewelry collection is crafted of turquoise cabochons, blue sapphires and diamonds set in platinum (price upon request).

Van Cleef & Arpels

“Écume de Turquoise” ring from the “Perles d’Été” collection, featuring a cabochon turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow and white gold; $140,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels

David Webb

Tread bracelet by David Webb is crafted of carved turquoise and 168 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 7.06 carats set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum ($98,000).

Emily P. Wheeler

Chubby ring by Emily P. Wheeler featuring turquoise, spinel and enamel set in 18-karat yellow gold ($7,800).

Wempe

Turquoise Flowery Necklace featuring turquoise, blue topaz and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold ($14,475).

Reza

Farandole earrings highlighting beaded turquoise surrounded by 5.59 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold (price upon request).

Tasaki Atelier

Radiant Earring in 18-karat white gold highlighting a Sleeping Beauty turquoise, surrounded by Akoya pearls, diamonds, blue zircon and Paraiba tourmalines, from the Tasaki Atelier 5 high-jewelry collection (price upon request).

Irene Neuwirth

One-of-a-kind Gumball hoop earrings crafted of 1.12 carats of Kingman turquoise and 1.12 carats of full-cut diamonds set in 18-karat yellow and white gold ($7,410).

Alina Abegg

Pfefferminz Hoops Blueberry earrings crafted of 6 carats of carved turquoise accented with diamonds and set in 14-karat yellow gold ($6,686).

Jennifer Meyer

Open 3-Prong Turquoise Teardrop ring features turquoise beads set in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,500).