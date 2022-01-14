From Chopard to Graff: 10 Jewels That’ll Suit Every Personality on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day poses a rather daunting challenge for gift-givers. Flowers and candies may be traditional, but if your partner expects a more dramatic show of love, only jewelry always does the trick.

Of course, that decision opens up a whole new can of worms. To help you narrow down the virtually limitless selection of V-Day-appropriate jewels, we’ve identified 10 different styles designed to complement a range of tastes, from traditional to iconoclastic. One thing they all have in common: They guarantee that you will be, at least for a brief time, in the recipient’s good graces.

For the Modernist

The Threads collection from Graff features a series of intersecting diamond bars that have a neo-Deco elegance guaranteed to delight fans of a clean, modern aesthetic.

Threads pendant in 18k white gold with 3.53 cts. round and baguette-cut diamonds, $9,000; graffdiamonds.com

For the Minimalist

The Skinny collection from Paris-based Messika is comprised of timeless diamond styles, like this delicate bracelet, that work for virtually every occasion, morning, noon and night.

Skinny bracelet in 18k white gold with 1.6 cts. diamonds, $9,950; messika.com

For the Traditionalist

Signet rings, like this tattoo-inspired style featuring a hand-painted pink enamel heart pierced by Cupid’s arrow, are at once classic and utterly current. Have the piece engraved for a truly personal touch.

Love Me Forever ring in 18k yellow gold with diamonds and enamel, $3,988; cecejewellery.com

For the Disco Queen

Hammerman Bros., a well-regarded New York City-based fine jeweler to the trade, finished the diagonal links of this c. 1970s-80s diamond bangle bracelet with a feather-like texture to add definition and contrast to the sparkly stones. Studio 54 vibes all around!

Vintage 18k yellow gold bracelet with 8.5 cts. diamonds by Hammerman Bros., $24,750; langantiques.com

For the Diamond Devotee

There’s no going wrong with a diamond rivière necklace, especially one that subverts the classic same-shape style with a beguiling mix of cuts, as in this daring collar from NYC-based designer Nam Cho.

Rivière necklace in 18k white gold with 13.7 cts. multi-shape diamonds, price on request; mitchellstores.com

For the Nature Lover

Brazilian designer Silvia Furmanovich’s repertoire includes dramatic designs, like these oversize butterfly earrings, made using the esoteric craft of wood marquetry. They come accented in 18-karat yellow gold set with diamonds and rubies.

Butterfly earrings, price upon request; Silvia Furmanovich

For the Femme Fatale

The long stiletto-style Russian Roulette earrings by London-based Stephen Webster are perfect for Bond girls — or those who aspire to be.

Russian Roulette earrings in 18k white gold with onyx–shaped bullets, white diamonds and detachable white diamond studs, $58,500; stephenwebster.com

For the Sweet Seductress

The classic tennis bracelet gets a sweet update with this princess-cut style brimming with more than 11 carats of pink sapphires.

Colette princess-cut tennis bracelet in 18k yellow gold with 11.34 cts. of princess-cut pink sapphires, $16,100; suzannekalan.com

For the Romantic

The plump heart-shaped rubies that distinguish these diamond drop earrings by Chopard are set in gold that’s certified as Fairmined, an assurance label that verifies it has been mined by artisanal and small-scale miners according to responsible standards. All of which means your intended can wear those hearts with pride.

Red Carpet earrings in 18k white Fairmined-certified gold with 10.17 cts. heart–shaped rubies and 1.93 cts. diamonds, price on request; chopard.com/us

For the Glamazon

The elaborate heart design that unites the two halves of this earring set takes the age-old concept of the best friend necklace to its most romantic and sophisticated extreme.

Winston With Love earrings in platinum and 18k rose gold with diamonds, rubies and pink sapphires, price upon request; harrywinston.com