This Rare Pink Diamond Could Fetch Over $35 Million at Auction This Summer

One of the world’s most extraordinary pink diamonds will go under the gavel this summer.

The 10.57-carat gem, fittingly christened the Eternal Pink, will headline Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale in New York on June 8. The cushion-cut stone is internally flawless and is distinguished by a purplish-pink hue. Sotheby’s says it’s the most vivid pink diamond to ever come to auction and could fetch more than $35 million. The stone also carries the highest price per carat estimate placed on any diamond or gemstone ($3.3 million).

Eternal Pink hails from a larger 23.78-carat rough that was discovered by De Beers at the famed Damtshaa mine in Botswana. Over the course of six months, Diacore artisans fashioned the gem into an exquisite cushion cut to better showcase its “bubblegum” color. Evidently, that hard work paid off; the gem was awarded the highest possible grade for a colored diamond (fancy vivid) by the Gemological Institute of America. It also received the highest clarity grade (internally flawless).

The Eternal Pink Diamond weighs 10.57 carats. Sotheby’s

Pink diamonds are already exceedingly rare, but Eternal Pink is part of an even rarer subgroup that comprises less than two percent of all gem diamonds. These Type IIa-classified stones are chemically the purest of all diamonds and boast exceptional transparency.

Eternal Pink could go down in history, too, though it has to eclipse the price per carat record set by Williamson Pink Star. This slightly larger 11.15-carat pink diamond sold for $57.7 million (about $5.1 million per carat) at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in October 2022. Both gems still don’t quite measure up to the Pink Star. This bonkers 59.6-carat pink diamond hammered down for $71 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April 2021 to become the most valuable jewel or gemstone ever sold at auction.

“The Eternal Pink’s immense presence and great rarity make it comparable to ultimate masterpieces of art—far rarer than a Magritte or a Warhol,” Quig Bruning, head of Sotheby’s Jewelry, Americas, said in a statement. “Combined with its exceptional clarity, it is not surprising that it would command the highest per-carat pre-sale estimate for any diamond to date.”

The purplish-pink gem seen on hand. Sotheby’s

You can view Eternal Pink at Sotheby’s Hong Kong from April 1 to 7. It will then be exhibited in Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Taiwan, and Geneva. The gem’s world tour will culminate with the auction in the Big Apple on June 8.