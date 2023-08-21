One of the World’s Biggest Black Diamonds Is Coming to a Jewelry Show in London This Fall

A colorful and ultra-high-end jewelry exhibition is coming to London this fall. Wallace Chan, a Hong Kong-based jeweler known for his jewelry featuring colorful stones set in equally vibrant titanium, will be putting on the largest showing of his work in Europe at Christie’s from September 4 to 10. It will also be an opportunity to see one of the largest cut black diamonds in the world.

“The Wheel of Time” exhibition will feature pieces like Chan’s The Joy of Life brooch, an electric green titanium butterfly set with pink sapphire, sapphire, tsavorite garnet, white diamond, yellow diamond, and pearl; and the Microscopic ring, a masterpiece set with sapphire, aquamarine, pink tourmaline, diamond and pink sapphire set in shades of blue titanium and The Wallace Chan Porcelain (a material the artist spent five years developing and is said to be five times harder than steel). The latter looks like something you might find in some of the world’s most visually stunning seabeds. Chan’s work is electrifying and presents a burst of hues so powerful, they appear as though they are glowing.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the 312.24-carat black diamond set within a titanium and The Wallace Chan porcelain sculptural shoulder brooch that looks something akin to an octopus or other-worldly sea creature surrounded by silver gray diamond, white diamond, crystal sapphire, and black agate.

“In the blink of an eye, half a century has flown by,” says Chan in a statement. “I am humbled by the opportunity to present my largest exhibition in Europe at Christie’s in London. My heartfelt thanks go to Christie’s for supporting my creative journey throughout the years and across the globe. I am also grateful to my long-term collectors for loaning the pieces, without their friendship the exhibition would not be possible. Time is an eternal wheel that rotates for infinity with neither beginning nor end. In the creative process, time is a theme so intangible, yet omnificent.”

The exhibition marks Chan’s fifth with Christie’s, following shows in Hong Kong (2015, 2019) and Shanghai (2020, 2021). Nothing of this magnitude, however, has ever been shown in the West. And, as a bonus, the exhibition will be free for the public.