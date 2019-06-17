Pink Legacy vs. Lesedi La Rona: Which Diamond Is the Best Investment?

Rare and extraordinary diamonds have proved to be worthy investments with returns that far outperform most blue-chip stocks. That is what’s driving the competition to land some of the world’s greatest stones. If you’re thinking about diversifying your portfolio, here’s a rock-solid comparison of two triumphant sales.

Pink Legacy Lesedi La Rona AUCTION PRICE $50 million AUCTION PRICE $53 million THE STATS 18.96-carat fancy vivid pink diamond.

Only one in 100,000 diamonds receives

this high-quality grading. THE STATS 1,109-carat rough diamond.

Certified as having “exceptional quality and transparency”

by the Gemological Institute of America. THE BUYER Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston, bought the stone

at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva

on November 13, 2018. THE BUYER Lawrence Graff, founder and chairman of Graff Diamonds

purchased the stone privately

on September 26, 2017. PRICE PER CARAT $2.65 million (a world record for a pink diamond) PRICE PER CARAT $47,777 DISCOVERED South Africa in 1920. DISCOVERED Botswana in 2015 by Canada’s Lucara Diamond Corp. AS BIG AS A Grape AS BIG AS A Tennis ball CLAIM TO FAME The largest fancy vivid pink diamond ever offered at

any Christie’s auction. CLAIM TO FAME The biggest gem-quality diamond in more than

100 years. IT WAS MADE INTO 1 ring IT WAS MADE INTO 67 pieces of jewelry—solitaire rings, earrings and pendants EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF Shoelaces EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF The Nike Flex RN COULDA BOUGHT 10,000 purebred Egyptian Arabian horses.

Hayek moonlights as a famous horse breeder. COULDA BOUGHT Half of Andy Warhol’s most expensive painting sold.

Graff has been collecting the pop artist’s work for decades.