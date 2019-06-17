Quantcast
Pink Legacy vs. Lesedi La Rona: Which Diamond Is the Best Investment?

They'll only set you back around $50 million.

The-Duel-Pink-Legacy-vs-Lesedi-La-Rona Courtesy of: Christie's; Graff Diamonds

Rare and extraordinary diamonds have proved to be worthy investments with returns that far outperform most blue-chip stocks. That is what’s driving the competition to land some of the world’s greatest stones. If you’re thinking about diversifying your portfolio, here’s a rock-solid comparison of two triumphant sales.

Pink Legacy

Lesedi La Rona
AUCTION PRICE

$50 million

AUCTION PRICE

$53 million
THE STATS

18.96-carat fancy vivid pink diamond.
Only one in 100,000 diamonds receives
this high-quality grading.

THE STATS

1,109-carat rough diamond.
Certified as having “exceptional quality and transparency”
by the Gemological Institute of America.

THE BUYER

Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston, bought the stone
at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva
on November 13, 2018.

Nayla Hayek CEO of Harry Winston

THE BUYER

Lawrence Graff, founder and chairman of Graff Diamonds
purchased the stone privately
on September 26, 2017.

Founder and chairman of Graff Diamonds Laurence Graff

PRICE PER CARAT

$2.65 million (a world record for a pink diamond)

PRICE PER CARAT

$47,777

DISCOVERED

South Africa in 1920.

DISCOVERED

Botswana in 2015 by Canada’s Lucara Diamond Corp.

AS BIG AS A

Grape

grape

AS BIG AS A

Tennis ball

Bright yellow Tennis Ball isolated on white background.

CLAIM TO FAME

The largest fancy vivid pink diamond ever offered at
any Christie’s auction.

CLAIM TO FAME

The biggest gem-quality diamond in more than
100 years.

IT WAS MADE INTO

1 ring

Pink Legacy diamond ring

IT WAS MADE INTO

67 pieces of jewelry—solitaire rings, earrings and pendants

Lesedi La Rona Diamond Ring

EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF

Shoelaces

EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF

The Nike Flex RN

COULDA BOUGHT

10,000 purebred Egyptian Arabian horses.
Hayek moonlights as a famous horse breeder.

COULDA BOUGHT

Half of Andy Warhol’s most expensive painting sold.
Graff has been collecting the pop artist’s work for decades.

