Pink Legacy vs. Lesedi La Rona: Which Diamond Is the Best Investment?

Rare and extraordinary diamonds have proved to be worthy investments with returns that far outperform most blue-chip stocks. That is what’s driving the competition to land some of the world’s greatest stones. If you’re thinking about diversifying your portfolio, here’s a rock-solid comparison of two triumphant sales.
Pink Legacy
Lesedi La Rona
|AUCTION PRICE
$50 million
AUCTION PRICE
$53 million
|THE STATS
18.96-carat fancy vivid pink diamond.
THE STATS
1,109-carat rough diamond.
THE BUYER
Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston, bought the stone
THE BUYER
Lawrence Graff, founder and chairman of Graff Diamonds
PRICE PER CARAT
$2.65 million (a world record for a pink diamond)
PRICE PER CARAT
$47,777
DISCOVERED
South Africa in 1920.
DISCOVERED
Botswana in 2015 by Canada’s Lucara Diamond Corp.
AS BIG AS A
Grape
AS BIG AS A
Tennis ball
CLAIM TO FAME
The largest fancy vivid pink diamond ever offered at
CLAIM TO FAME
The biggest gem-quality diamond in more than
IT WAS MADE INTO
1 ring
IT WAS MADE INTO
67 pieces of jewelry—solitaire rings, earrings and pendants
EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF
Shoelaces
EQUAL TO THE WEIGHT OF
The Nike Flex RN
COULDA BOUGHT
10,000 purebred Egyptian Arabian horses.
COULDA BOUGHT
Half of Andy Warhol’s most expensive painting sold.