Zac Posen and Blue Nile Team Up for a New Collection of Gender-Neutral Engagement Rings

In 2021, everyone deserves an elegant engagement ring—no matter your gender.

That’s the thinking behind Zac Posen and Blue Nile new collection of gender-neutral engagement and wedding rings. The second collaboration between the New York-based designer and the online diamond jeweler, the line includes 12 new rings. The collection features a variety of styles, ranging from a 14-karat yellow gold princess cut diamond band to a unique starlight band in 14-karat white gold, among others.

Every style in this assortment is available in two to three metals, such as yellow gold, white gold and platinum—from the eye-catching compass set single princess cut diamond band to the brushed finish baguette diamond ring. As an exception, a Zac Posen double band model comes solely in platinum with two asscher diamonds split by a slim channel. At 1.7 mm in height and 7.15 mm in width, the ring will help you seal the deal for $4,490. And for those who prefer a classic silhouette, without the diamonds, the new modern beveled edge plain band offers a polished look in all three metals.

Posen’s choice to work with Blue Nile on a modern, gender-neutral line of rings speaks to the evolution of men’s jewelry. “With so many of us celebrating unity and love this month, it felt like the right time to release an inclusive line of engagement rings and wedding bands—a collection that was purposefully designed to represent love, regardless of gender. The traditional idea of marriage is evolving, and the wedding category is finally starting to reflect that,” Posen said in a statement.

Blue Nile has picked up on its customers desire for inclusive jewelry as well. “More and more, we are seeing a growing demand for inclusive jewelry pieces that symbolize love and commitment in all forms,” Katie Zimmerman, Blue Nile’s chief merchandising officer, said. “At Blue Nile, we look forward to providing customers with unique, yet timeless pieces that will forever connect them to these special memories celebrating love and unity—and we worked closely with Zac to achieve this with his new line.”

If you’re thinking of popping the question this summer, the Zac Posen line is available at Blue Nile.com. Prices for the rings start at $990 and reach up to $6,750, with sizes ranging from from 4 to 13.