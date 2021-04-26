Zendaya Wore Two Insane Bulgari Necklaces—and 231.78-Carats in Diamonds—to the Oscars

Zendaya’s custom canary yellow cut-out gown by Valentino was one of the most stunning looks of last night’s Oscars ceremony. But it wasn’t the only attention-grabbing part of her ensemble. The over-the-top Bulgari diamonds that accompanied her dress took the cake for one of the best jewelry suites of the evening. She wore a high jewelry platinum necklace set with one cushion-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond totaling 6 carats, 18 diamonds totaling 18.18 carats, 692 fancy-shape step-cut diamonds weighing in at 49.30 carats and 398 round brilliant-cut and pavé-set diamonds at 61.50 carats. Talk about serious bling!

What you might not know from the photos is that the necklace is transformable. The actress opted out of wearing the baguette-cut diamond tassel that attaches to the round white diamond and yellow diamond pendant (pictured above). She chose to pair it with a wave-motif diamond choker, which can also be worn with the pendant and tassel of the second necklace attached to its center for yet another version of the piece.

While we do love the way she chose to style the versatile necklace, the piece would have had as much impact in any of its various iterations. But she didn’t stop there. Topping Zendaya’s statuesque figure were three major platinum rings: one with a 21.14-carat fancy intense yellow diamond and two 3.07-carat trapeze diamonds, a second with 9.90-carat emerald-cut diamond and two baguette diamonds totaling 1.35 carats, and a third that featured two fancy intense yellow pear-shaped diamonds at 9.4 carats and two brilliant pear-shaped diamonds with a weight of 3.49 carats. Altogether, she came dripping in 231.78-carats of diamonds.

While she was only there as a presenter, the actress clearly came to win. If we had any sway with the academy, we would have given her the Oscar for best jewelry.

Of course, as far as nominees for best jewelry go, a nod should also be given to both Angela Bassett in Chopard and Vanessa Kirby in Cartier.

It’s hard to compete with Bassett’s voluminous Alberta Ferretti gown, but her ruby and diamond Chopard earrings proved to be the perfect match. Set with 28.19 carats of rubies and 9.54 carats of diamonds in 18-karat white gold, they offered a dewy touch to her cherry red cloud-like sleeves. She also wore a bracelet with Ashoka-cut diamonds set in platinum, a ring featuring a 14.62 carat oval shaped pink tourmaline, two half-moon diamonds totaling 1.36 carats and 1.02 carats of diamonds set in platinum worn on her pinky finger and a second ring with a 3.31-carat round brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by 6.47-carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

Solid-color gowns accented with serious gems was the winning combination for the evening. Vanessa Kirby’s put an elegant spin on Cartier’s platinum and diamond drop necklace by wearing it backwards with the 7.04-carat diamond pendant falling just between her shoulders above the dip in the back of her pale pink Gucci gown. Simple and sweet (relatively speaking, of course, for a Cartier necklace set with 1,112 diamonds totaling 27.45 carats).