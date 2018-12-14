The 15 Best New Menswear Items to Buy This Week

With the holiday season in full swing, we’ve rounded up the best-looking, most-versatile pieces on the market to keep you in top form for the festivities. If you’re escaping to the mountains, consider such classic staples as Ralph Lauren Purple Label’s folk-inspired gray knit sweater or Billy Reid’s car coat with faux-fur lining.

Or maybe you’re about to jet off to some far-flung tropical locale? Reyn Spooner’s sailing-themed take on the classic Hawaiian shirt is a slimmed-down version of the brand’s island original.

Or perhaps you’re just in the mood to do a little self-gifting for a wardrobe refresh. There are plenty of options that could become your closet essentials, from a pair of Richard James lace-up oxblood-colored boots to a pair of navy Pantaloni Torino PT01 pants.

Then there are some downright awesome splurge pieces, like Berluti’s army-green leather field jacket and Brunello Cucinelli’s houndstooth-check pilot’s bomber. See our favorite buys of the week below.

Thom Browne Reversible Felted-Cotton and Shell Down Jacket

You’re going to want to live in this jacket ($2,900) not only because its felted-cotton, heather gray silhouette is an easy wardrobe go-to, but also because it’s two jackets in one. Turn it inside out, and you have a shiny navy puffer-style jacket with four white stripes on the left arm. Either way, you’ll keep warm while staying cool.

Billy Reid Waxed Car Coat

This is one of the best-looking car coats we’ve seen in a while. Made in Italy, the coat comes lined in warm off-white faux fur and has a detachable hood, reinforced Jeep patches, and a cotton exterior coated in beeswax. And at $795, it’s a relatively good deal.

Louis Vuitton Ski Trousers

Why on earth would I buy Louis Vuitton ski trousers, you ask? Well, these aren’t actually ski trousers. Instead, Louis Vuitton has taken cues from the athletic-wear design of standard ski gear and applied them to regular trousers. These cotton black pants ($1,320) have an elastic waistband, technical pockets, and cropped drawstring hems. Styled as if for the mountain but made for the street, they will fit over your snow boots when you’re sipping après-ski cocktails or pounding the powder atop the concrete in the city. Sure, you could just wear your actual ski trousers, but the sound of your swishing nylon won’t be as appealing off the mountain.

Dunhill Concours Jacket

While you’re throwing on those LV trousers (above), go ahead and get yourself a slick puffer to complete the look. The puffy quilting on Dunhill’s Concours jacket ($5,295) comes in luxurious lambskin leather instead of nylon. Talk about one-upping your friends’ streetwear versions.

Reyn Spooner “A Following Sea” Shirt

If you’re planning a warm-weather escape this holiday season, consider Reyn Spooner’s take on the classic Hawaiian shirt ($108), which features stylish fifties-inspired sailing scenes. This cotton-and-polyester shirt has been washed in the brand’s special “weekend wash” to give it a softer feel. It is also tailored to fit slimmer than a traditional Hawaiian shirt, and, unlike the trendy versions created by some of the bigger fashion houses, it’s actually made in Hawaii—bonus points for authenticity.

Pantaloni Torino PT01 Linen-Cotton Slim Trousers

Pantaloni Torino’s pants have a reputation for being among the best-fitting trousers in menswear. This navy linen-cotton, slim-fit pair ($299) should become a permanent fixture in your closet. Wear these pants with a blazer to work or top them off with a light cashmere sweater and a pair of sneakers. They will even go with Reyn Spooner’s Hawaiian shirt and a pair of sandals. Need we say more?

John Elliott Boucle Ebisu Sweatpants

Some of you are probably planning on doing nothing but a whole lot of lounging this holiday season—straight Netflix and chill (in the literal sense). Slip on a pair of John Elliott’s supersoft and cozy taupe sweatpants ($368) and settle in. And in the event that you actually have to go do something that requires getting off your couch, these will look pretty good with your sneakers during your food run.

Berluti Calf Leather Field Jacket

A pebble-grained leather version of the standard field jacket, this Berluti topper ($5,180) is the ultimate outerwear statement. It’s essentially a study in how to look casually high-end in one of the finest luxury menswear brands on the market. Putting it on instantly makes you look good, we promise.

Canali Cotton Check Shirt

Made from an ultrasoft cotton, this Canali heather gray shirt with beige and brown checks ($245) can be worn casual, with dark denim and something like the Berluti jacket noted above and the Richard James boots mentioned below. Or you can take it up a notch by pairing it with the Thom Sweeney corduroy suit in our list. See how we’re already building your wardrobe for you?

Richard James Ridgeway Boots

Fully welted and made on the bench in Northampton, England, these sturdy boots from Richard James (£485 or approximately $614 at current exchange rate) bear a deep oxblood hue that is their crowning touch. This pair is available on order from the brand’s British site; we think they’re worth the extra shipping fees. And you just might find them at Richard James’s newly opened Manhattan flagship.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Intarsia Knit Cashmere Sweater

Ralph Lauren’s folk-inspired shawl collar pullover ($1,677) is crafted in Italy from ultrasoft cashmere—perfect for your next winter escape. It’s a perennial staple that you can pull out every time Old Man Winter pays a visit. That’s the beauty of shopping chez Ralph—the brand’s commitment to the classics ensures it never goes out of style.

Brunello Cucinelli Pilot Jacket

You’ll be flying high when you throw on Brunello Cucinelli’s pilot jacket ($6,995). The label ditched the standard brown leather of the pilot’s bomber and traded it in for a handsome houndstooth check and a removable brown shearling collar. Better yet, the wool-and-cashmere jacket also comes equipped with Thermore fill to make it extra warm.

Frank Clegg x The Armoury Sunbrella Zip Tote

A bag for all seasons, this tote from Frank Clegg and the Armoury ($880) will go with just about anything, and its Sunbrella canvas cloth is waterproof to protect against the elements. The leather accents come from Frank Clegg Leatherworks, where the bag is custom-crafted in the company’s Massachusetts workshop. Most importantly, it will fit your laptop, shoes, and any other transportable daily gear as you see fit.

Prada Striped Wool Sweater

Knitted from virgin wool in Italy, Prada’s striped boatneck sweater ($330) has a certain retro appeal that is true to designer Miuccia Prada’s signature style. Its blend of stripes—white, black, navy, caramel brown—is an easy color palette for trouser-pairing. Wear it with black pants, dark denim, khaki, white jeans—you name it.

Thom Sweeney Corduroy Suit

Unless you haven’t stepped into a menswear store all season, you probably know that corduroy has been a huge trend. The good news is, it’s the kind of trend that’s likely to stick around for a while, thanks to its tactile nature. This Thom Sweeney suit (jacket shown; full suit, $1,450) has a corduroy fabric that is so fine it almost looks and feels like velvet. Its subtle army-green hue is accented by matching horn buttons and a forest green silk lining. Keep it casual and pair it with a light blue gingham or a flannel check button-down.