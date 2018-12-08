15 New Menswear Items to Buy Right Now

Just because retailers are transitioning seasons doesn’t mean you can’t find a new winter wardrobe. Plenty of brands are still turning out cold weather attire, from Eleventy’s ultra-warm suede coat lined in shearling to Mr P.’s cozy Donegal sweater. And for those of you in more temperate climes, a luxurious lightweight leather jacket that wears like a second skin from Ermenegildo Zegna or graphic bomber from Valentino should ward off the light chill and carry you well into spring. While you’re at it, pick up some standout accessories to spruce up your wardrobe during the party season—like Turnbull & Asser’s artful pocket square with London-based artist Matthew Schofield or Drake’s colorful bird print scarf.

Hey, it’s December—we think it’s time to do a little self-gifting. Here are the latest versatile sneakers, jackets, coats, pants, bags, and more you need to check out stat.

Officine Creative Keino Sneakers

The leather uppers on these sleek kicks ($515), airbrushed for a faded finish, and rubber soles—made to look like the soles of your John Lobbs—will look as good with your sweatpants as they will with your suit. Each pair have been handcrafted in Italy by the 50-year-old Italian company.

Valentino Optical Track Jacket

Finally, some cool logo branding. Valentino’s discreet use of its “V” on this track jacket ($1,695) cleverly mimics the geometric print of tire tracks combined with two Valentino red stripes running the vertical length of one side for a cool, low-key nod to car racing.

Brioni’s Midnight Blue Priverno Coat

Sometimes it’s the simplest things in life that give the most pleasure, and in this case, the most closet mileage. While Brioni’s $7,900 pure cashmere navy coat may seem like a splurge, it’s the kind of versatile piece that will get you through season after season of coat weather without ever going out of style.

Drake’s Bird and Flower Print Scarf

There’s a reason Drake’s has become the go-to brand for ties, pocket squares, and scarves. Its imaginative prints stand out without being over-the-top in eye-catching color combinations, like this maroon and forest green wool and silk scarf ($320) with orange trimming. Not sure how to wear a floral scarf with plumed birds? Try pairing it with something traditional like the Brioni coat above or wear it with dark denim, a white shirt, sneakers, and an oatmeal colored blazer for a dash of something unexpected.

Mr P. Donegal Cable-Knit Merino Wool Sweater

The flecks of color in this cozy merino wool, alpaca, and silk blend sweater ($295) mean you can pair this sweater with everything from a pair of maroon or grey trousers, navy or camel chinos, and of course, denim. This is a nice take on Donegal and it the cable knit detail on the sleeves are the crowning touch.

Campomaggi Leather-Trimmed Backpack



Hand-crafted in Italy, this backpack ($675) combines an old-world look with modern day technology for a blend of style and function. Its olive green technical fabric is meant to withstand wear, while its leather trim and oxidized brass hardware, along with a roll top and dual buckle straps give the bag a rugged retro military look.

Eleventy Hooded Suede Coat



It’s tempting to pull out that tired old black puffer or the requisite Canada Goose every time old man winter rolls around. But more stylish, equally warm options do exist. Eleventy’s lamb fur and shearling hooded suede coat ($3,895) with two hand warmer chest pockets feels as good on the inside as it does on the outside. Plus, it’s a stylish upgrade that can be worn over your suit or with your jeans and boots.

Oliver Peoples Sheldrake Round Sunglasses

These vintage-inspired round tortoiseshell acetate glasses come with rose tinted glasses for a subtle twist on giving shade. While the glasses protect 100 percent from UV rays, they do not protect your side eye from going undetected. These particular Oliver People’s sunnies ($425) are exclusive to Moda Operandi.

Orlebar Brown Classic-Fit Crew-Neck Jumper

Looking for something to wear under your coat in the winter and with your shorts during your resort getaway? Orlebar Brown’s nautical waffle stitch navy and white cotton sweater ($395) keeps you covered whether you’re sitting by the fire during a blizzard or you’re perched beachside feeling the whip of the crisp ocean breeze.

Pantherella Aztec-Fairisle Cashmere Men’s Socks



Socks . . . the most essential, least exciting item of the wardrobe, but now that shorter pant lengths are increasingly in style, it has never been so important to step up your sock game. These Aztec-Fairisle Pantherella socks ($85) made in England from fine cashmere yarns are the perfect pairing for your rolled up dark denim and lace-up mountain boots.

Ermenegildo Zegna Calfskin Reversible K-Way Jacket

It looks like butter and wears like a hoodie. You might not want to treat this four-figure calfskin jacket ($4,170) like a hoodie, but it can be paired with everything from your jeans to your grey wool pants (see below), and it comes with a detachable hood in case you want to dress it up.

De Bonne Facture One Pleat Carrot Trousers



Made in Chatillon-Sur-Indre, France, by a specialist of tailored garments since 1988, these wool trousers (350 euros or approximately $400 at current exchange) will look the part with just about anything from a sports jacket to a leather jacket. The carrot trousers feature a familiar slim-lined shape that tapers and crops just above the ankle for a modern look that plays to ’30s-era style.

Brunello Cucinelli Suit Bag

Forget that old bulky fold over suit bag you’ve been lugging around airports. Brunello Cucinelli’s rolled buffalo leather garment bag ($5,195) with a strap makes for a much more suitable, and certainly more stylish, solution for your formal attire that’s both easy to carry and easy to stow. The bag comes with a pouch containing removable hangers and an adjustable and detachable padded shoulder strap.

Turnbull & Asser Schofield Silk Pocket Square



A pocket square is the one accessory where men can safely test the waters of personal flair. Turnbull & Asser has tapped up-and-coming artists to create designs for their silk pocket squares for a limited edition of six styles. All eyes will be on you with London-based graphic designer Matthew Schofield’s clever black and white illustration.

Ettinger Piccadilly Canvas Tote

Clean cut, reasonably priced, and versatile . . . what more can you ask for? This everyday canvas tote ($510) makes an excellent office companion, particularly for city-dwellers battling the public commute, and it comes with a large zip pocket divider so you can keep yourself organized on your daily routine. It comes in four other colors including black, ivory and Havana, sand and Havana, and navy and black, in case olive isn’t your bag.