4 Ways to Wear the Fall Sport Coat

The sport coat is the most versatile piece of any wardrobe—it got its name for a reason after all. It can be dressed up or down and is quickly replacing the suit as the office standard.

With the crisp fall weather setting in, we took four different styles of the sport coat to show how these sport coats can be dressed down. For example, we started with a navy cashmere peak lapel from Cifonelli and dressed it down with a pair of A.P.C. jeans and Common Projects sneakers and took and put a wool-blend peak lapel glen-plaid from Eleventy and paired it with a cashmere knit Tom Ford polo.

Meanwhile, a sophisticated and sober Brioni grey charcoal grey houndstooth sports coat got a new twist with accessories thanks to a Begg & Co. scarf and a pair of slim and sturdy Edward Green cap-toe boots.

We also paired a neutral toned jacket—a popular style this season—from Orazio Luciano (the former first-cutter at Kiton, who ventured out to start his eponymous business) with a light cream baby cashmere from Loro Piana and off-set the combination with a pair of dark grey flannel Pommella trousers for a study in contrasts.

Any way you cut it, these sports coat can cover a lot of ground.

Jacket and Jeans

Use soft tailoring to sharpen your weekend wear. Double down on cashmere with a Ralph Lauren cashmere jersey turtleneck sweater and Cifonelli blazer but keep the Common Projects sneakers box-fresh and the A.P.C. raw denim, five-pocket, mid-rise jeans from fading to look as sharp as those peak lapels. Top off the look with a pair of sunglasses a shade lighter than the sweater, like these Garrett Leight Calabar 49 sunglasses in champagne acetate with green lenses.

Country Casual

You’re still laid-back in this wool-blend, double-breasted, peak-lapel plaid sports coat from Eleventy, as Tom Ford’s tonal knitwear and Ermenegildo Zegna’s light brown flannels keep things in check. Slide into John Lobb’s calf-leather Lopez loafers for a Friday at the office look or top it off with wool-felt rollable trilby hat from Lock & Co. hatters for a bit more of a statement.

Muted Tones

Oatmeal, beige, biscuit; call it what you want, but use it. The neutral color goes beautifully with blues, grays, browns, greens, and more. This barleycorn blazer from Orazio Luciano, the eponymous label from Kiton’s former head cutter, is carried exclusively at New York’s The Armoury boutique and pairs well with just about everything in your wardrobe—even your slate grey trousers. These trousers, also an exclusive of The Armoury with Pommella Trousers, come with a higher waist and metal ring closure for an extra dose of style. Loro Piana’s cream colored baby-cashmere sweater, which is light and as soft as a second skin, will wear nicely under the thicker fabric of the Orazio Luciano blazer. Mix in warmer hues like Bruno Magli’s two-tone Fanetta loafers and Passavant and Lee’s nubuck laptop sleeve for a low-key work meeting. Liven up the look with a touch of deep autumnal colors like Drake’s wool-and-silk Kilim-print scarf.

Dressed Down Check

The sophisticated way to wear plaid, this Brioni hand-tailored Ravello houndstooth cashmere jacket and Thom Sweeney wool trousers pair well with the richness of Brunello Cucinelli’s maroon cashmere-and-silk blend polo shirt to give a little bit of depth to an otherwise traditional look. The dressed-down polo combined with Begg & Co.’s cashmere-and-silk Staffa Sumi scarf and Edward Green’s Galway textured-leather cap-toe boots add an unexpected style twist in place of the standard white button down, tie, and oxford shoe.