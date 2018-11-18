5 Must-Have Menswear Accessories to Get You Through Winter

If you don’t have the luxury of escaping somewhere warm over the holiday season or if you’re already in the throws of winter in the middle of fall and urgently need some new gear, the autumn/winter 2018 season is offering up stylish options for looking fresh in spite of the elements. From The Elder Statesman’s cashmere beanie to Frye’s shearling-lined duck boots, let these accessories give you a reason for a little personal retail therapy before your gift buying excursions.

The Elder Statesman Cashmere Beanie

You’ve got to protect your crown. There’s nothing like cashmere to keep the heat in, and the material happens to be The Elder Statesman’s specialty. Not only does the brand specialize in cashmere, but it got its start selling a series of custom blankets so it’s safe to say that The Elder Statesman founder Greg Chait is something of an expert at keeping you cozy.

This black and grey striped cashmere beanie ($360) is crafted in a dual-layered construction that’s both warm and exceptionally soft and light.

Frye Riley D Ring Duck Boots

Duck boots have come back into fashion in recent years, but it’s still not easy to find a stylish pair of snow and slush waders. Frye, however, has managed to produce a handsome version of the style with suede ankle accents lined with warm sheep shearling from Uruguay. The brand’s Italian-made Frye Riley D-Ring Duck Boots ($428) also come with brown leather rubber uppers in a subtle patina that will only get better looking with wear.

Burberry Check-Patterned Scarf

A new twist on the classic Burberry check scarf, this cashmere version ($660) comes in a dual grey and brown pattern that offers versatility with your cold weather outerwear. This is the kind of functional and stylish purchase, that ensures not a penny spent will go to waste.

Christophe Fenwick Le Mans Cashmere-Lined Driving Gloves

In case the “Le Mans” product name didn’t give it away, these Christophe Fenwick driving gloves ($450) are meant to keep you warm behind the wheel, but they’re also a nice option for city dwellers. Fenwick uses a custom aging process on the gloves grey perforated grained lambskin to get just the right color and then lines them with rib-knit cashmere for extra warmth.

Fox Umbrellas Scorched Maple Stick Umbrella

A well-made umbrella is a beautiful thing—if you can’t keep from losing it. Fox Umbrellas has been producing high-end rain protectors for 140 years, and they’re made with the best materials. This handmade umbrella ($385) is constructed from a generous polyester canopy spread over a scorched maple stick made from a single sturdy piece of wood. It comes with an engravable collar and measures 36 inches in length and 25 inches in the ribs.