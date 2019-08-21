The Lightweight, American-Made Socks We’ve Been Wearing All Summer

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

There are, as many sayings go, two kinds of people in this world, and for no purpose is that description more apt than to explain how guys choose socks. Some just want plain navy blue, black or gray—and would sooner drink tar than stray from those colors. Others have accepted the ferociously marketed concept that socks can function as both a prophylactic against odorous shoes and a stage upon which to express one’s personality.

But as far as Cody and Sage Disch are concerned, there’s a lot more middle ground than some of us think. The twin brothers have been exploring that mostly uncharted territory since they started their sock line Ace & Everett in 2013. The brand offers cotton-, wool- and silk-blend socks produced by a family-owned mill in High Point, North Carolina—the same textile-rich town that spins the fabric for Brooks Brothers’ iconic Oxford cloth button-down shirts.

I’ve had three pairs of the brand’s Johnson socks on rotation this summer, which are made of a cotton, nylon, silk and spandex blend. The combination makes them lightweight and helps them stay pulled up.

Like the other models the brand offers, each pair is knit from two differently colored fibers on jacquard looms, producing patterns that give the socks both a visual appeal and a distinct sensory texture. Even the navy blue, black and gray socks in this lineup pack some punch. No matter what color you order them in, my experience has been that they feel lighter weight and less restrictive than some dress socks. That’s in part because of that raised texture: the smidgen of space between the surface of your skin and some of the fabric really does make a difference in comfort.

I think that’s what I’ve liked so much about these socks. They stand out just enough that they’re not boring, but not so much so that it looks like I’m showing off. The line between too much and not enough is razor-thin, but Ace & Everett manages to walk it comfortably and confidently. In socks, no less.

Buy Now: $28+