Aime Leon Dore Has Teamed Up With Woolrich (Again) for a Collection of Stylish Winter Essentials

Aimé Leon Dore and Woolrich’s latest line is almost too good for the outdoors.

Since 2018, the two American labels have delivered collaborative creations that pair rugged outerwear with elevated New York street style to keep you looking good in any environment. The sixth drop is no exception.

The Aime Leon Dore and Woolrich Fall/Winter 2022 collection weaves distinct prints and seasonal colorways into a versatile wardrobe. The capsule includes a range of cold-weather essentials, such as twill and wool parkas with jacquard details, quilted jackets with corduroy accents and cozy fleece jackets. You can also expect sherpa-lined overshirts, wool pants, sweatsuits, pullovers, vests and graphic tees. Basically, it’s everything you need for the cooler months.

Two of the Aime Leon Dore x Woolrich FW22 capsule collection looks. Woolrich

Classic silhouettes have been reimagined with hardwearing textiles for the limited-edition collection. One particular pair of quilted pants, for example, combines the water-repellent, wind-resistant Microfiber fabric found in Woolrich’s outdoor clothing with Aime’s sharp tailoring.

The majority of the pieces come in seasonal hues (read: light gray and navy), though there is also a contemporary camouflage print incorporated throughout for wannabe huntsmen. The Mill Pant, Sherpa Lined Jacket and Anniversary Arctic Parka are all available in this modern camo print. The pants also come in a lighter or darker camo, while the jacket and parka offer two additional colors each (one is a vibrant yellow hue that’ll brighten up hikes).

From left to right: Crewneck Sweater; Quilted Pants in Microfiber; Camo Parka.

The collection wouldn’t be complete without a handful of accessories. Think: a camo scarf, a camo duffle bag and a trio of bucket hats. The duo also created a jacquard throw blanket and a ceramic mug that you can take with you on camping adventures.

You can shop the capsule now on the Aime Leon Dore and Woolrich websites, with prices ranging between $25 and $1,200. The line is also available at the Aime Leon Dore NYC flagship and select Woolrich stores.