A$AP Rocky Just Performed at a Gucci Seoul Afterparty—Wearing Only Gucci, of Course

Following Gucci’s stellar Cruise show in Seoul, which took place in the courtyard of the city’s 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace, A$AP Rocky was among the entertainers for the brand’s afterparty.

Wearing a head-to-toe Gucci men’s look—including a camel trench coat, a necktie, embroidered jeans, and a plaid skirt—the rapper performed some of his biggest hits such as “D.M.B” and “Praise the Lord” to the hype fashion crowd. (Other performers that night included Mark Ronson and Jay Park.)

The party was held at a building close to the show venue in the Jongno district, where Rocky raced to straight from his front-row seat on the runway.

A$AP Rocky performing at the Gucci Cruise after party in Seoul last night 🇰🇷 #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/jW0I8uvdD2 — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) May 16, 2023

Rocky has long been a Gucci muse, starring in campaigns for the brand since 2021 alongside Tyler, the Creator and Iggy Pop, as well as attending several of the brand’s runway shows in Milan, including an epic front-row cameo last February with a very pregnant Rihanna. He’s also the current face of its flagship fragrance, Gucci Guilty, alongside Julia Garner and Elliott Page.

“I was a Gucci fanatic,” the rapper previously told GQ. “I had Gucci boat shoes, Gucci moccasins, Gucci trenches, all of these things. This is all 17, 18, 19 years old.”

Indeed, Rocky’s off-duty fits these days are almost entirely Gucci, including a custom Canadian tuxedo look from Proleta Re Art’s collection for Gucci Continuum. His brown Gucci loafers are also almost always in rotation, including when he and his partner, Rihanna, stepped out to go shopping for their kids in Beverly Hills.

The brand’s in-house design team created the Gucci Cruise show this week. Sabato De Sarno, who just started his first day as creative director of Gucci this month after years at Valentino, will present his first collection for the brand in September during Milan Fashion Week—something Rocky (and everyone in fashion) will be highly anticipating.

“Obviously, the influence on the culture is heavy, the cult following and whatnot, but I have an innate kind of connection to the brand,” Rocky added to GQ. “I love what Alessandro [Michele] did. I love what they’re doing now. I’m really, really, really excited for the new creative director, just seeing everything he’s been doing.”