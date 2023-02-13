A$AP Rocky Wore a $332,000 Bejeweled Belt to Support Rihanna at the Super Bowl

As Rihanna’s partner of several years, rapper A$AP Rocky knew eyes would be on him at Super Bowl LVII, and he didn’t miss the opportunity to dress to impress. While Rihanna inevitably stole the show with her halftime performance—and the announcement that she and Rocky were expecting a second child—the rapper’s custom Jeff Hamilton jacket saw a lot of love from fans for its sweet shout-out to Rihanna on the back. Also custom? His Alex Moss belt, a white gold design studded with diamonds and rubies that took four months to create to the rapper’s specifications.

Rocky’s leather Jeff Hamilton jacket was equal parts pro-football, Team Rihanna and patriotic, featuring stars and stripes on the front and a city skyline on the back, overlaid with an image of Rihanna’s tattooed hand holding up a football. The same image of Rihanna’s hand holding an NFL football was used to announce her halftime show back in September, and the NFL signaled their approval of Rocky’s fashion choice with an Instagram video taking a closer look at his custom design captioned, “A$AP’s jacket is EVERYTHING.”

Unlike the jacket, Rocky’s Alex Moss belt wasn’t designed specifically for the Super Bowl, but it was impossible to ignore nonetheless. According to a 2022 interview with TMZ, Rocky sought out the designer last year for a custom belt and hand-designed buckle spelling out “GRIM.” The piece was handcrafted in Moss’s NYC jewelry studio, and the buckle is made of 18k white gold with white diamonds, green diamonds, black diamonds and rubies spelling out his design, in lettering designed to look like R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps logo for the “G,” per Hypebeast, and like the Monster Energy logo for the “M,” per Complex. The belt itself is a Gucci monogram design topped with colored stones, and the entire creation took four months to complete and cost the rapper $322,000.

Rocky’s flashy Super Bowl style continued with a set of oversized gold necklaces, including one bejeweled cross and one that appears to be styled after a Lego minifigure. He gave a final sartorial nod to his girlfriend with a Fenty cap and another dash of patriotic flair with an American flag bandana, keeping the rest of his look simple with a white tank top and cargo pants.

Rihanna also used the Super Bowl to show some love to her favorite designers, wearing a Loewe flight suit with a matching corset, a leather Alaïa coat and sneakers from Maison Margiela’s Salomon collaboration for her halftime show. Oh, and her crimson skeleton dial Jacob & Co. watch was no slouch, either.