Bergdorf’s New ‘Conscious Closet’ Program Lets You Donate, Repair, or Resell Pre-Owned Luxury Goods

Your vintage luxury goods can now find new life at Bergdorf Goodman.

In an effort to support the circular economy in fashion, the luxury retailer has launched a new five-step program designed to maximize the potential of pre-owned garb. Created in partnership with resale platform Fashionphile, “Conscious Closet” allows you to “edit, repair, alter, resell, and give back.”

Bergdorf’s parent company, the Neiman Marcus Group, took a minority equity stake in Fashionphile back in 2019. Since then, Fashionphile drop-off sites have popped up inside several Neiman Marcus stores, providing shoppers with a place to resell clothes and accessories. (Fashionphile also authenticates the items.) Bergdorf will be utilizing the Fashionphile location in Manhattan for this new endeavor, though.

So, how does it work? First up, a Bergdorf stylist will come to your home, survey your closet and suggest what should be edited out, repaired, or resold. If a repair is required, the atelier at Bergdorf’s Fifth Avenue flagship can execute everything from basic rehems to complex alterations. The company has also enlisted Santana Leather Care to refresh shoes and handbags. As for donations, Bergdorf has partnered with Give Back Box to provide you with the option of sending “gently used” items to local participating charities. Bergdorf’s personal shoppers will also be able to sell their clients’ goods in return for BG gift cards.

The cost of the respective services will depend on your relationship with the brand. “If it’s a long-standing client, some services come complimentary,” Melissa Xides, Bergdorf’s chief retail officer, told Women’s Wear Daily. “With a newer client, the cost would be based on what’s involved in the alteration or change.”

This is not the only step Bergdorf has taken in support of eco-fashion. The company announced a Conscious Curation program in April 2022 to promote the sale of ethical and sustainable items from top labels like Studio 189 and Gabriela Hearst. Bergdorf has also worked with its clients personally like this for years, so it should be well-equipped for the challenge.

“In the past, it’s been a little bit clunky for our personal shoppers to provide some of these services,” Xides adds. “The Conscious Closet allows us to streamline it and is our way of showing up in regard to circularity and a way to scale it.”

The Neiman Marcus Group has made a commitment to extend the life of 1 million luxury items via circular services by 2025. Conscious Closet is expected to help the company reach that goal.