Berluti’s New Off the Road Collection Gives a New Spin on Motorcycle Gear

In the world of motorcycling, leather has always been the standard uniform for riders both seasoned and new. Berluti is elevating that rugged image with the distinctive new pieces in its Off the Road collection, which presents a range of accessories building on the brand’s heritage of fine leather craftsmanship. The Parisian label’s products have long been coveted for their leather tanned in Verona from calves raised in northern France rendered into extraordinary luxury items in the hands of its artisans and other brands have been eager to collaborate as a result.

It’s not the first time Berluti has expanded its leather expertise beyond its traditional offering—the luxury brand has created a folding screen and valet with furniture maker Ceccotti Collezioni, created a champagne carrier with Krug, and made a souped up cruiser bike with French bicycle shop Cycles Victoire. This time around, Berluti’s tony take on motorcycle gear took flight solely in-house and includes some seriously covetable items that, while meant for the open road, will certainly make a statement wherever they land.

While the 11-piece collection includes everything from a small quilted leather card holder ($810) to a quilted leather travel briefcase ($5,200) the standout pieces are biking essentials. Highlights include heavy-duty Norwegian-constructed biker boots with a leather shield to guard them from exhaust pipes are proof that Berluti can deliver more than just handsome designs. The Helmet ($4,150) was created in collaboration with Veldt—a new high-end headgear brand created by the people behind the trendy and functional Ruby helmets—and features a Japanese-made carbon-finder shell covered in Berluti’s iconic Scritto pattern with Venezia-leather accents. The 11-piece collection also includes a Volume MM backpack ($4,250) and Complice cross-body bag ($2,950) made in the brand’s signature Vitello Fiore leather, which over time develops a warm, soft patina. All you need to add is the motorcycle.