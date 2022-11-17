The 15 Best Boxer Briefs for Men, From Calvin Klein to Tom Ford

Luxury is all about the details—particularly the ones you can’t always see. Sure, you can invest a fortune on bespoke suits and best-of-the-best everything, but what could be more luxurious than the right pair of boxer briefs, especially when nobody even sees them—or better yet, when they do.

A good pair of underwear serves as the foundation for your outfit; it can make or break your sense of comfort throughout the day. Chintzy fabrics, chafing seams and dowdy designs have no place in your wardrobe. Instead, spring for boxer briefs that are made from luxe materials, ones that are carefully constructed for maximum comfort and are cast in beautiful designs that are meant to be worn with pride. Indeed, the right pair of underwear can change the way you feel. It can change the way you carry yourself.

Here, we’ve combed the market for the best boxer briefs out there—styles that marry form and function, deliver support and comfort at the same time and, simply put, look good. Your privates will thank you.

Best Sea Island Cotton Boxer Briefs

Swiss chocolate, Swiss watches, Swiss…underwear? Zimmerli of Switzerland creates some of the finest boxer briefs in the world, and this pair—crafted from exquisitely cool Sea Island cotton—is no exception.

Best Performance Boxer Briefs

Runners, weightlifters and those that sweat profusely at the gym know that regular briefs ain’t going to cut it. These gents need something that’s quick-drying, moisture-wicking and allows for maximum mobility. And checking all these boxes is the three-pack from Bombas.

Best Printed Boxer Briefs

Why the hell not? King of B.D.E. Tom Ford does it again with these sensational leopard print boxer briefs, which come with high-quality touches such as the signature Tom Ford jacquard logo, a black grosgrain waistband and a level of quality that only comes from the moniker the “Made in Italy.”

Best Italian-Style Boxer Briefs

A hint of modal adds a degree of stretchiness and comfort, which means these trunks will move with you throughout the day without bunching up or creasing in your pants. We also appreciate the elastic waistband, finished in a fresh colorway that almost begs to be shown off.

Best Silk Boxer Briefs

It’s tough to harness the power of silk into a form-fitting boxer brief, but innovating underwear brand SAXX has managed to do it with a blend of silk, viscose and elastane for a style that has all the smooth suppleness of spun silk, but the comfortable fit of synthetics. These come in both solid colors and a few playful patterns, too.

Best Practical Boxer Briefs

These boxer briefs are designed to be worn under slim tailoring, eliminating the visible underwear lines that can form when wearing tight trousers. They’re made from a luxe cotton-blend jersey, which is both stretchy and supporting.

Best Throwback Boxer Briefs

Underwear geeks will appreciate the “Karl Heinz” cut of these boxer briefs, a throwback to the brand’s iconic 1920s styles. They’re made with a cotton-jersey that’s buttery soft on the skin, and finished with mother-of-pearl buttons.

Best Cotton Boxer Briefs

It makes sense that a brand so obsessed with spinning the best, most high-quality yarns would also produce a stunning pair of boxer briefs, too. This boxer brief, for example, is made of a luxurious cotton-elastane blend so soft that it needs to be felt to be believed.

Best Soft Boxer Briefs

If you’re the type who values softness above all else, consider these boxer briefs from CDLP, crafted from a blend of lyocell and elastane that is smoother than silk and plusher than cotton. Best of all, they’re also incredibly breathable and moisture-wicking, so they’ll keep you comfortable no matter where the day takes you.

Best Fitting Boxer Briefs

Few brands have the same authority as Hanro when it comes to comfortable underwear. Enter this boxer brief, which is a worthy luxe addition to any wardrobe. It’s made from stretch-jersey cotton, with just a touch of elastane for a slim, body-conscious fit.

Best Classic Boxer Briefs

Why mess with the classics? First introduced in 1981, this cotton style has been a bestseller for over 40 years. It features a waistband that’s instantly recognizable around the world—and a reputation for fit and quality that more than lives up to the hype.

Best Statement-Making Boxer Briefs

Indulge your inner exhibitionist and invest in Versace’s iconic Greca Border trunks, a style that’s not only comfortable and luxurious, but simply begs to be shown off.

Best Whimsical Boxer Briefs

While Paul Smith is best known for its whimsical multi-stripe motifs, this low-rise boxer brief, made of a cotton-spandex blend and featuring a rabbit pattern, imbues the same vibe. They both live in the same aesthetic universe.

Best Thermoregulating Boxer Briefs

Trust the experts at Falke, who have been developing underthings in Germany since 1895. These boxer briefs blend soft Egyptian cotton with a durable viscose fiber for a highly functional fit, as well as the brand’s signature Outlast technology, which regulates temperature to keep you cool and comfortable. Falke also offers an excellent attention to detail with functional touches, including flat stitching to prevent chafing and elasticized leg cuffs so these boxers stay put.

Best Boxer Briefs for Your Package

If they’re good enough for Jason Momoa’s privates, they’re good enough for yours. This style is from a collaboration between popular pouch-centric undies brand BN3TH and the actor’s company, On the Roam. If you aren’t cool enough to pull of the triangular geometric tattoo that Momoa has down his arm, you can get this pair of boxer briefs instead; they have the same pattern running down the thigh.

