How to Wear This Fall’s Best Men’s Clothes, From Cozy Sweaters to Billowing Outerwear

This fall, the great migration from summer’s lull back to daily life—what our French frères call la rentrée—feels more significant than usual. After all the lockdowns, quarantines and social-distancing, we’re getting back at it. And after all those months in sartorial purgatory, it’s time, finally, to get dressed again. The question, then, is: what to wear?

The collections arriving in stores now were conceived a year ago, in the thick of lockdown. Designers spent that time reflecting on what we’d want to sport once this moment arrived and answered with an array of clothing with ease and elegance in equal measure: softly structured suits, richly textured knits, billowing greatcoats.

These are garments that capture the comfort of what we’ve all been reaching for over the past year-and-change—the tactility of tweed, shearling and flannel is about as soothing as textiles get. But, they’re rendered with a sense of sophistication; swaddling as the materials may be, these clothes look unmistakably smart. The chunky sweaters, roomy trousers and swaggering outerwear add up to a fuss-free formula for getting dressed this fall—one that lets you spend less time thinking about what to wear and more time focusing on where you’re going.

Dior Men wool-mohair sweater, price upon request; Caruso lyocell shirt, $450; Kiton cashmere trousers, $13,000 for full suit; Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Raticosa watch in stainless steel, $5,900. HER: Chloé tweed dress, $2,195; Cartier Panthère ring in gold, tsavorite and onyx, $6,750; Foundrae gold rings, $700 each (worn throughout).

Ralph Lauren felted-wool sport coat, $1,895, and trousers, $595, cashmere sweater, $995, and scarf, $395; Louis Vuitton leather bag, $3,950; Patek Philippe Calatrava Reference 5196 watch in platinum, $40,810 (worn throughout).

Massimo Piombo brown herringbone wool coat, $1,165; Kiton navy cashmere trousers, $13,000 for full suit; Canali black leather boots, $660.

Hermès cashmere half-zip sweater, $3,325, cotton-serge trousers, $980, and cashmere-silk scarf, $370; Louis Vuitton cotton shirt, $745.

Prada black-and-navy nylon parka, $5,100; Stefano Ricci black wool turtleneck, $800; Canali gray wool trousers, $540, and black leather boots, $660.

Chanel red-and-navy tweed coat, $10,200, and strass brooch, $625; Cartier gold earrings, $4,100, and bracelets, from $7,050; Foundrae gold necklace, $2,500; White/Space thin gold chain, $395; Tiffany & Co. gold bracelet, $5,400 (on right wrist).

Tod’s wool sweater, $745, and polo, $595; Boglioli wool-flannel trousers, $600; Ralph Lauren leather belt, $295.

Ermenegildo Zegna XXX gray wool-gabardine blouson, $2,300; Stefano Ricci black wool turtleneck, $800; Louis Vuitton black wool trousers, $945; John Lobb black leather loafers, $1,495. HER: Jil Sander cream alpaca-wool jacket, $2,650, gray felted-wool-alpaca-mohair dress, $1,290, and silver leather boots, $1,650; Tiffany & Co. gold bracelet, $5,400 (on right wrist); Cartier gold rings, from $1,820, and bracelets, from $7,050.

Louis Vuitton wool coat, $3,900, and shearling cardigan, price upon request; Anderson & Sheppard cashmere sweater, $580; Paul Smith wool trousers, $520; Tom Ford acetate sunglasses, $445; Stefano Ricci cotton pocket square, $200.

