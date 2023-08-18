The 10 Best Golf Pants to Add Some Style to Your Swing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Golf is cool—and not just for the elderly country-club set. Increasingly played by millennials and Gen Zers at Topgolf over a few beers and burgers, at an indoor simulator like Five Iron, or in a traditional on-course golf setting, the sport is no longer your preppy grandfather’s favorite pastime.

Not only is the game’s diversification and growth reflected by who is picking up a club these days—41.1 million Americans to be exact—but also in the fashion and apparel they wear. While a plain polo and khaki pants once served as the quintessential look for the Arnold Palmers of yesteryear, today’s modern golfer showcases their personality on and off the course with colorful hats, printed shirts, shoes, and, of course, performance pants.

Indeed, the best golf pants feature many of the same qualities as your go-to gym fit: four-way stretch, multiple pockets, breathability, moisture-wicking, UV protection, durability, and comfort. In fact, the sport has become so popular that brands are engineering these products for more than 18 holes on a Sunday afternoon.

As golf infiltrates mainstream media, fashion, and culture as a whole, the versatility of these products, especially golf pants, are a top priority. People are going from a meeting to the course to a restaurant and everywhere in between, and they need a solid pair to wear throughout the day. And there are now a whole slew of options available, pieces that blend style and performance, easily transitioning from one setting to the next.

But there are some that are truly exemplary. These are the best golf pants, the ones that’ll give you a leg up on the competition and improve your game in more ways than one.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Golf Pants:

Like everything in life, and especially in golf, doing your due diligence and homework before making a purchase is of the utmost importance. The sport is very personalized. To wit: Just because your friend found success with a certain club doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best for you. Same can be said about golf pants, so be sure to consider a number of factors before you purchase a pair, including material, durability, fit and comfort.

Material: Most golf pants these days are made of either polyester, nylon, cotton, or a combination of all three, providing wearers the most comfort, durability, and flexibility necessary to succeed on (and off) the golf course. Some materials also come with additional features like UV protection, moisture-wicking properties, and wrinkle prevention. There are materials for all kinds of settings, the best of which go a long way in improving your game.

Durability: If you’re spending substantial dollars on a pair of golf pants, you want them to last as long as possible without compromising factors like comfort and mobility. Golf is an expensive game, so ensuring you aren’t buying a new pair of pants every month because the ones you have ripped, stretched, or began to fall apart can save you in the long run.

Style/fit: Whether you want more traditional golf pants with a classic fit or slim-fitting pants with bright patterns and colors, there’s options available. Golf is all about personalization, so depending on the vibe and style you want to showcase on the course helps determine which pants you purchase. Look good, feel good, play good, right?

Comfort: At the end of the day, this might be the most important factor when purchasing golf pants—or shirts or shoes for that matter. Nothing can ruin a round more than feeling uncomfortable for hours on end, whether you’re itchy, drenched in sweat and moisture, or too constricted to swing and move freely in. So make sure your pants don’t hinder your performance.

Best Overall Golf Pants

A favorite of PGA Tour pro Cameron Young, the Peter Millar Blad Performance Ankle Sport pants combine comfort and mobility, but keep the look elevated. With a trimmer leg opening that sits above the shoe, it’s recommended ordering a length shorter than your typical inseam for this style. Offering four-way stretch, moisture-wicking properties and shape retention, people can’t get enough of these pants.

Material: Nylon and spandex.

Fit: Tailored.

Colors Available: 2.

Buy Now on Peter Millar: $185

Best Luxury Golf Pants

Coming in at the top end of the cost spectrum is the KJUS Iver golf trousers. Ideal for warmer days, these pants are cut slim—so be sure to order a size up—from lightweight, breathable stretch-twill that not only helps wick away moisture, but dries quickly and doesn’t hinder your movement. Chino-style pockets hold all of your golf essentials, while an elasticated waistband lined with silicone keeps your shirt neatly tucked.

Material: Polyamide and elastane.

Fit: Slim.

Colors Available: 1.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $189

Best Eco-Conscious Golf Pants

If you’re looking for comfortable golf pants for the course and clubhouse that are also good for the environment, then look no further than the Adidas Ultimate365 Pants. Made from 100 percent recycled polyester twill, these durable and breathable pants offer four-way stretch for full range of motion as well as built-in UV 50+ coverage so you can play year round.

Material: Recycled polyester twill.

Fit: Regular.

Colors Available: 7.

Buy Now on Adidas: $85

Most Stylish Golf Pants

Perfect for the course, clubhouse, boardroom, restaurant, or anywhere else, the Bonobos Performance Link are all-season, all-use pants that feature performance properties, including moisture-wicking, quick dry, and UV-resistance. Available in 10 colors and five fits, these pants are completely adaptable. Most importantly, they are as classy as they are comfortable.

Material: Recycled polyester.

Fit: Tailored, slim taper, slim, athletic, or straight.

Colors Available: 10.

Buy Now on Bonobos: $129

Best Golf Joggers

While the debate over whether or not you should wear joggers on the golf course rages on, there’s no debating that the FootJoy HYPR is the right choice. These pants made of stretch knit fabric are comfortable, durable, and breathable. They also offer premium details like elastic ankle cuffs, a back zipper pocket, and partial elastic stretch waistband. If joggers aren’t your thing, the FootJoy Tour pant is another great option from one of golf’s most-trusted brands.

Material: Polyester.

Fit: Athletic.

Colors Available: 2.

Buy Now on FootJoy: $125

Best Performance Golf Pants

Not just your girlfriend’s favorite leggings brand, Lululemon continues to evolve and expand into other categories. And the Commissioned Classic-Tapered golf pants is no exception. Designed for golf specifically—complete with abrasion- and water-resistant stretch fabric—these pants feature a ventilated gusset for increased mobility and thermal comfort. There’s also secure pockets to hold your phone, scorecard, balls, or tees.

Material: Nylon and elastane.

Fit: Tapered.

Colors Available: 3.

Buy Now on Lululemon: $148

Best Lightweight Golf Pants

Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, the Under Armor Drive pants aren’t your father’s golf pants. Featuring four-way stretch material that doesn’t inhibit your swing, these bottoms also boast UA Storm technology that repels water without sacrificing breathability, are available in six colors, and feature a stretch waistband that moves with you and keeps your shirt in place throughout your swing with an internal grip.

Material: Polyester and elastane.

Fit: Regular.

Colors Available: 6.

Buy Now on Under Armour: $85

Most Comfortable Golf Pants

Offering as much durability as comfort, the Rhone Commuter pants is one of the brand’s best-sellers for a reason: It can be worn anywhere and everywhere, especially on the golf course. Available in a number of colors and styles, including classic, slim, and skinny, these pants are built with Rhone’s revolutionary Flex-Knit fabric, providing wearers with four-way stretch and maximum mobility.

Material: Flex-Knit.

Fit: Classic.

Colors Available: 9.

Buy Now on Rhone: $138

Best Everyday Golf Pants

Perfect for the course as well as anywhere off it, the Nike Dri-FIT Victory pants come in a standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel that keeps you comfortable and cool. Featuring the Swoosh’s Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation, these polyester trousers come with four pockets and an elastic waistband with an internal silicone stripe to keep your shirt in place during your swing.

Material: Polyester.

Fit: Standard.

Colors Available: 6.

Buy Now on Nike: $80

Most Versatile Golf Pants

A performance pants with a casual look and enhanced stretch, the TravisMathew Open to Close features a five-pocket design, is extremely light, and offers plenty of stretch for uninhibited mobility and comfort on and off the course. Quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant, it wouldn’t be surprising if you owned multiple pairs. Luckily for you, they’re available in 11 colors, but be cautious with sizing, as they can run nearly a full size large due to the stretch waistband.

Material: Polyester.

Fit: Regular.

Colors Available: 11.

Buy Now on TravisMathew: $130