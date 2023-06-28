The 15 Best Khaki Pants for Men, From Workwear Staples to Classic Cuts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Khaki pants (a.k.a. “khakis”) have had an unreliable reputation in their decades of existence. The trousers have reached pinnacles of culture, being called “American classics” and “icons” of menswear. Steve McQueen had a lot to do with their favorable image both on screen and off. He wore them while jumping barbed-wire fences atop a motorcycle in The Great Escape and leaning against sports cars and dock pylons in all kinds of swank environs in his off hours. Undeniably some of the best khaki pants moments.

Then khaki pants lost their cool. The big ballooning pleats and pooling hems of the ’90s signaled an indifference to the style, often serving as a place to clip one’s pager. People were too busy to care that their pants weren’t doing them justice. Those swing dance Gap ads helped usher khaki pants out of this era and into the prescriptive flat-front years (baby steps), which brings us right about to where we are now: the golden age of pants.

Khakis have risen near the top of this Pantheon of Pants (the Pant-theon?). It helps that they are among the most versatile of bottoms, often made from midweight cotton twill in a neutral, sandy color (for our purposes, “khaki” covers the spectrum from ecru to light olive), which means they can get all dressed up or knocked around in the dust of a speeding Triumph TR6 650 Special. Because we are currently experiencing a heyday in which all pants are celebrated for their unique virtues—leg widths, pleats, and waist closures—the variety of khaki pants has never been greater. Do you favor straight-up options à la Ryan Reynolds’s chinos? Or maybe a flex pair like one NBA fit god Jayson Tatum wears?

Whatever your pleasure, we’ve got 15 pairs of the best khaki pants out there for you to choose from, ready to bolster their image—and yours.

Best Pleated Khaki Pants

The same folks who make your favorite tailored swim shorts also make a hell of a pair of khaki pants. Elegant, single pleats make a difference here—they give shape rather than bulk. Pack these along with your Bulldog swim trunks on your summer jaunts.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Straight.

Buy Now on Orlebar Brown: $445

Best Workwear Khaki Pants

The term “workwear” has gotten a lot of play recently, infiltrating all categories of men’s style. I’d argue khaki pants have always been some kind of workwear, but these sturdy Carhartt WIP pants fit squarely in the hammer-holders category. Whether or not you plan on putting up two-by-fours, they’re the foundation for a solid fit.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Relaxed.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $150

Best Fashion-Flex Khaki Pants

You read that right. Hedi Slimane, patron saint of skinny black pants, has made a roomy, skate-influenced pair of straight-leg khaki trousers. These ones land on the structured side of the pants spectrum, so they’ll fall perfectly over chunky lug-soled loafers.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Straight.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $1,100

Best Dressed-Up Khaki Pants

It’s all in the details, folks. Take a close look at Drake’s chinos and you’ll see why the brand has been chipping away at the preppy market share here in the U.S. The gentle taper, the perfectly placed side adjusters, rich tobacco color, the subtle pleats, and textured finish on Italian cotton canvas: all the qualities needed to update your fit.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Slim.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $500

Best Slim-Fit Khaki Pants

Rag & Bone has its pant fits dialed in. It ranks its chinos from one to three, skinny to straight, with these justtttt right ones being a two. They’re garment-dyed and got a bit of stretch woven in, too, so you know they’ll be comfortable.

Materials: Cotton and spandex.

Fit: Relaxed slim.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $195

Best Belted Khaki Pants

If you haven’t given belted khakis (or any pants with an integrated belt) a try, it’s well worth it. Not only will you get the perfect fit, the whole look has a certain sleekness, and, of course, efficiency. Officine Générale makes some of the best out there with that French, cigarette-dangling vibe.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Straight.

Buy Now on Ssense: $310 $130

Best Classic Khaki Pants

You want a hit of classic preppy style, get over to Ralph Lauren. Khaki chinos are an integral part of the summer (and fall) uniform for the Ivy crowd—and Ralph knows how to cut ’em. This lightweight, flat-front pair have linen blended with the standard-issue cotton, so they’ll catch that nice breeze off the Cape.

Materials: Cotton and linen.

Fit: Straight.

Buy Now on Ralph Lauren: $138

Best Cuffed Khaki Pants

You might encounter Dries’s weird and wonderful printed camp shirts or knitwear, but some of the designer’s best work are his basics—like a solid, pseudo-military-inspired trouser. His Philip pants are finished with a smart cuff and tapered just right.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Relaxed slim.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $625

Best Stretch Khaki Pants

Historically, khaki pants don’t have the reputation for being the most forgiving, but some innovative brands have answered the call for comfortable chinos. Bonobos prides itself on just that, integrating stretch into its washed chinos, along with their signature curved waistband for a spot-on fit. They’ve got tons of colors, fits, and details to choose from, too, making them feel damn near bespoke.

Materials: Cotton and lycra.

Fit: Skinny, slim, tailored, athletic, or straight.

Buy Now on Bonobos: $99

Best Wide-Leg Khaki Pants

Brendon Babenzien came to J.Crew last year to reinvigorate the men’s collections with his preppy-warping approach. One of his first orders of business was to inflate the brand’s classic chinos with a mammoth leg opening. A hyped hit was born and the comment threads have been blowing up ever since.

Material: Cotton.

Fit: Wide-leg.

Buy Now on J.Crew: $128

Best 5-Pocket Khaki Pants

Welt pockets do not a khaki pant make. Loro Piana’s Quarona pants take everything you love about jeans—casual vibes, five handy pockets—and bring them to khaki pants with a light colorway and soft, slightly stretchy fabric. Being Loro Piana, they’re luxe and made in Italy, which means you’re really leveling up here.

Materials: Cotton and elastane.

Fit: Straight.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $690

Best Relaxed-Fit Khaki Pants

If you’re looking for that Goldilocks spot between a standard straight fit and the fashion-y gargantuan-fit khakis, Todd Snyder has you covered. He just had to go a little old school to do it. The man who makes everything we want to wear produces these chinos in fabric from Japan’s famed Kuroki Mill, woven on traditional shuttle looms, which recreates the dry-yet-soft feel of a vintage military khaki.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Relaxed.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $248

Best Tailored Khaki Pants

These khakis cleaned up nice for you. Leave it to the Row to cut a pair from an almost egregiously elegant cotton and silk blend, with a tailored drape and minimal details. There are precise hands behind these pants.

Materials: Cotton and silk.

Fit: Straight.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $1,590

Best Khaki Officer Pants

We’re happily traipsing through the weeds here, but to give a little bit of education, officer pants are based off of 1940s military designs, usually distinguished with a “Hollywood” or seamless waist, where the fabric from the legs goes right up to the top hem (no separate sewn waistband). These Buck Mason options have all that and more, along with a natural canvas interior detailing, herringbone pocket bags, and real corozo buttons. Top brass, indeed!

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Slim.

Buy Now on Buck Mason: $128

Best Drawstring Khaki Pants

In other not-so-deep dives re: waistbands, the drawstring proves ever-popular. Grab these super lightweight khaki chino pants with a chilled-out, accommodating drawstring waist on the weekend or whenever a button seems bothersome.

Materials: Cotton.

Fit: Straight.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $140