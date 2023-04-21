The 10 Best Long-Distance Running Shoes to Help You Go That Extra Mile

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Running is not what it used to be. We’re no longer relegated to the same handful of styles, injection-molded out of the same sad rubbers, nylons, and who knows what. The running shoe industry of today is a complex, ever-evolving, multibillion-dollar market that harnesses the powers of science and technology to continuously innovate. It seems like with each passing year—each passing season, sometimes—athletic footwear brands seem to discover some new foam, some new insoles, some new method of lacing up.

I remember throughout high school and college years relying on the same pair of sad, worn-out New Balance sneakers—I’m from Boston, and holding on to our past, especially New Balance shoes, is very much a thing here—to the point where my sneakers’ stench would precede me by about fifty yards and the shoes were providing more blisters than actual support. So, flash forward to adulthood, and I’ve finally realized that health is wealth, you’ve got to invest in yourself if you want to succeed, it’s better to buy one or two high-quality styles than a whole bunch of cheap stuff—you know, that whole spiel. And if I’m serious about making running a lifelong pastime, investing in the best long-distance running shoes will ultimately pay dividends, whether I remain a hobby jogger or, one of these years, decide to sign up for the Boston Marathon.

Jury is still out on the marathon. But whether you’re a serious distance runner or simply aspire to be one, getting the right shoes is undoubtedly the first step in the right direction.

Best Overall Long-Distance Running Shoes

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. In a world where shoe companies like to update their models year after year, this Brooks Running classic has remained steadfastly the same. Sure, the Hyperion Tempo has been tweaked here and there—new colorways and more lightweight foam as the technology progresses—but this ultra-light, just-right cushioned shoe has been the style of choice for long-distance runners everywhere, on training days and race days alike.

Weight: 7.3 oz.

Cushioning: Natural.

Drop: 8 mm.

Available in Wide: No.

Best Long-Distance Running Shoes for Wide Feet

The “40” in this shoe’s name indicates that it is the 40th iteration of this model, as Nike has been carefully perfecting the “Peg”—and gaining a loyal following of fans for it—since the beginning. A springy 10 millimeter drop makes the sneakers feel like they’re propelling your foot forward, but it’s the roomy toe box and extra-wide sizes that make them the go-to for #TeamWideFeet.

Weight: 10.9 oz.

Cushioning: Balanced.

Drop: 10 mm.

Available in Wide: Yes.

Best Ultralight Long-Distance Running Shoes

Distance runners will sometimes prefer the freedom and élan of an ultralight shoe to clunkier, more supportive models. Enter the Saucony Kinvara, which weighs in at a positively feathery seven ounces. But despite its airy build, the style is remarkably durable and offers a significant amount of support thanks to the brand’s proprietary PWRRUN foam midsoles.

Weight: 7 oz.

Cushioning: Balanced.

Drop: 5 mm.

Available in Wide: No.

Best Sustainable Long-Distance Running Shoes

Few shoes can compete with the low-carbon footprint of the Asics Gel-Nimbus Lite. It’s made from recycled materials, and features Flytefoam soles that are created from organic fibers and uppers that are laser-cut to minimize scrap waste. But just because its impact on the environment is low doesn’t mean that it can’t perform. Fans, like yours truly, praise the shoe for its support, breathability, and comfort—even on the most challenging runs.

Weight: 9 oz.

Cushioning: Maximum.

Drop: 10 mm.

Available in Wide: No.

Most Secure Long-Distance Running Shoes

Distance runners know—your shoes should fit like a second skin. They should fit so well that you don’t even think about them. These beauties feature an engineered knit upper with a built-in tongue that makes sure your foot is secure, without sacrificing breathability or comfort. Pair that with a highly dynamic and lightweight FuelCell sole, and you’ve got a shoe that’s ready to clock some serious mileage.

Weight: 8.1 oz.

Cushioning: Balanced.

Drop: 4mm.

Available in Wide: No.

Most Breathable Long-Distance Running Shoes

I’m just going to say it—for guys, like myself, who sweat a lot, nothing ruins a long run faster than the squish-squish sensation of sweat pooling in your shoe. With its highly breathable tongue and layered mesh upper, the Rivera 3 lets air flow through, helping to increase your performance. And the 28 millimeter stack height keeps the shoe responsive and comfy. In comparison to other running shoes, it is decidedly minimalist—perfect for those that share the same aesthetic.

Weight: 9.8 oz.

Cushioning: Responsive.

Drop: 0 mm.

Available in Wide: No.

Best Long-Distance Trail Runner

The trail running shoe space may have exploded in recent years, but carbon-plated kicks for rough pathways are still tough to find. The reason: It’s tricky to engineer the right stability into a midsole that also has a carbon plate. Luckily, this new Hoka style sets the standard: It’s lightweight, responsive, comfortable, and has fantastic support and grip for even the longest, most challenging runs.

Weight: 8.8 oz.

Cushioning: Lightweight.

Drop: 5 mm.

Available in Wide: No.

Most Stylish Long-Distance Running Shoes

First of all, let’s call this shoe exactly what it is: damn good-looking. Tracksmith waited a long time to make its entry into the footwear market and understandably so; every detail of this beautiful Eliot Runner is made of best-in-class materials, including Pebax (the best energy-returning foam on the market) and an engineered mesh upper (that doesn’t look like an engineered mesh upper). This is the wear-every-day shoe. You can train for a marathon in it or pair it with khakis for your next brunch date.

Weight: 8 oz.

Cushioning: Responsive.

Drop: 9 mm.

Available in Wide: Yes.

Best Barefoot Long-Distance Running Shoes

You either love them or you hate them, but proponents of these minimalist running shoes know that nothing compares with a well-fitting pair of FiveFingers, and Vibram is considered the gold standard of this style. They have a zero millimeter drop, but still offer two millimeters of foam insole for comfort, as well as a minimal arch pad for just the right amount of comfort without sacrificing your foot’s natural ability to run flat on the ground. Sure, you won’t wear them to brunch (we hope), but you’ll wear them when cruising effortlessly through your next marathon.

Weight: 5.7 oz.

Cushioning: Minimalist.

Drop: 0 mm.

Available in Wide: No.

Most Unique Long-Distance Running Shoes

If you’re looking for something special, something you won’t run by 10 times coming and going on your route, or you’re in need of a gift for the runner in your life, consider one of Speedland’s incredible shoes—every model is commissioned by a different professional runner, all of which are produced as limited-edition items. Designed by pro runner Dylan Bowman, the latest style is inspired by running in Marin County. It has the support and structure of a trail running shoe and, with its the gold-standard Pebax midsole, is designed to propel you over the longest of distances.

Weight: 10.7 oz.

Cushioning: Maximum comfort.

Drop: 7 mm.

Available in Wide: No.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Long-Distance Running Shoes:

Finding the right running shoes is often more an art than a science: You simply need to find the one that works for you. The shape of your foot, the distribution of your body’s weight, the way your bones, ligaments, and fascia and all of everything work together for each and every step: Every runner is a complex equation of both knowns and unknowns, and the only way you’re going to find the perfect shoe is good old-fashioned trial and error. That being said, there are a few key metrics to look for with running shoes, especially for long-distance running shoes, that we’ve summarized here: Weight, drop, and cushioning are a good place to start.

Weight: Running shoes typically weigh between seven and 13 ounces. It really boils down to personal preference, but experts will say that long-distance runners should veer toward the marginally heavier side of the spectrum, because when a shoe is loaded up with more cushion and support, it will take care of your muscles and joints better on long runs. If you plan on competing, you can probably get away with a lighter style on race day; studies have shown that even a few ounces can drastically change the speed with which you run. But for day-to-day training, stick to something with some weight.

Drop: A running shoe’s drop refers to the height difference between the heel and the toes. When you’re standing barefoot on the ground, or wearing the most minimalist of running shoes, the drop would be zero. Selecting a shoe with the right drop has a lot to do with your natural stride and the way your foot hits the pavement. For most runners, six millimeters and above is considered the regular. For elite runners whose feet tend to strike toes first or mid-foot first, having a lower drop is better. If you can, the best way to make a decision is to visit a specialty running shop in person; they’ll have the right technology and measurement devices in store to ascertain your ideal number.

Cushioning: The repetitive nature of striking the ground over and over again can wreak havoc on your feet and joints. Opt for shoes with higher levels of cushioning if running has caused you pain in the past. Pros will argue that more cushioning means more dead weight and less speed, but for everyday runners, even those going long distances, enjoying the marshmallowy soft support of a well-cushioned shoe is well worth the added volume underfoot.