5 Standout Pairs of Chelsea Boots to Wear this Fall

The Chelsea boot’s reappearance is as much a sign of fall’s arrival as leaves dropping from trees. But this time around, the footwear’s resurgence comes with a fresh variety of tones and fabrics. Change it up and rock the season’s best and brightest.

Bally Scavone Calf Leather Chelsea Boots

Bally’s calf-leather boot marks a fresh, colorful take on a classic style.

Scarosso Giacomo Taupe Chelsea Boots

This suede from Scarosso adds a cool-toned pop for fall.

Tom Ford Hainaut Chelsea Boots

Kick things up a notch in this sleek leather shoe with its Cuban heel.

John Lobb Lawry Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots go casual with this breezy suede pair, cast in a saddle-brown hue.

Church’s

Polished leather and brogue detailing give this version top marks.

