5 Standout Pairs of Chelsea Boots to Wear this Fall

The Chelsea boot’s reappearance is as much a sign of fall’s arrival as leaves dropping from trees. But this time around, the footwear’s resurgence comes with a fresh variety of tones and fabrics. Change it up and rock the season’s best and brightest.
Bally Scavone Calf Leather Chelsea Boots
Bally’s calf-leather boot marks a fresh, colorful take on a classic style.
Scarosso Giacomo Taupe Chelsea Boots
This suede from Scarosso adds a cool-toned pop for fall.
Tom Ford Hainaut Chelsea Boots
Kick things up a notch in this sleek leather shoe with its Cuban heel.
John Lobb Lawry Chelsea Boots
Chelsea boots go casual with this breezy suede pair, cast in a saddle-brown hue.
Church’s
Polished leather and brogue detailing give this version top marks.