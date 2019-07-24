The 11 Style Books Every Man Should Own, Read and Learn From

Good books have the power to transform you—and that’s as true for fiction and history as it is for books about style. While there’s no shortage of books on the subject, the best of them have the tendency to do double duty as coffee-table-worthy decorations and didactic guides on looking your best. A few also offer up compelling etymologies on specific style movements (here’s looking at you, punks and preppies) and items made famous by the best-dressed men in the world.

Below, a handful of must-have tomes for the well-heeled gentleman.

The Finest Menswear in the World

If you’ve ever wanted to look under the hood and understand just how your best clothing is made, this tome by Robb Report contributor Simon Crompton has all of the answers from the Panama hat to the Milanese buttonhole.

Buy Now: $22

Take Ivy

This photo-driven book wasn’t intended to scale the ranks of must-have menswear books, but the collection of images snapped at a handful of Ivy League campuses in the early 1960s are so often referenced that owning a copy is a must for anyone interested in the origins of off-duty dressing.

Buy Now: $24

Cool: Style, Sound, and Subversion

The idea of the “cool kids” has always been hard to pin down, but Cool: Style, Sound, and Subversion does a great job of capturing how that x factor has changed from the 1930s to today.

Buy Now: $25

Icons of Men’s Style

This is where one might turn to for daily ensemble inspiration, brought to you from true icons like Steve McQueen, Cary Grant, and of course, Sean Connery in the role of James Bond.

Buy Now: $14

A Man & His Watch

Heavyweights like Sylvester Stallone, Nasir Jones and Ralph Lauren, among others, told writer Matt Hranek the stories of the watches they wear every day. Together, they make this beautiful coffee table book something worth of leaving on display.

Buy Now: $23

Men and Style

Although Men & Style is chock full of sage style advice from a variety of stylish guys, it’s more an arsenal of life lessons for the self-respecting gentleman. Coggins illustrates this perfectly, offering everything from tips on buying custom tailoring to invaluable gems like: “It only takes one time for you to realize that you wear a sport coat to the 21 Club, bring cash to Peter Luger, and never order a pink cocktail.”

Buy Now: $24

The Laws of Style

Known to many as “The Fashion Lawyer,” Douglas Hand spends his days representing designers when it comes to trademarks and the like. His first book, The Laws of Style, breaks down the cornerstones of professional dressing, which makes this the ideal gift for a recent grad.

Buy Now: $21

100 Years of Menswear

With examples of how men have been dressing from 1900 to the present day, this whopping 320-page tome is meant for the stylish history buff who wants to know why we dress the way we do.

Buy Now: $6

The Italian Gentleman

Consider this your tour guide through the Italian tailoring scene. Written by fashionable Frenchman Hugo Jacomet, the tome offers a first timer’s guide to the world of sprezzatura, and points you in the direction of shops and tailors where you can get a taste of it for yourself.

Buy Now: $180

Sneakers

For the hypebeast in all of us, Sneakers gives readers an inside look at the birth of the now-booming industry—and how it continues to evolve. Plus, it’s all paired alongside artfully snapped portraits of the sneakers from Nike, Adidas, Reebok next to the people who designed them.

Buy Now: $16

Dressing The Man

Penned by master tailor Alan Flusser, who has been the longstanding source for expertly cut suiting for over three decades, Dressing the Man is a definitive encyclopedia of menswear knowledge and style directives straight from the man who helped cement them into the playbook.

Buy Now: $25