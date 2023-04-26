The 15 Best Summer Suits to Look Stylish Without Breaking a Sweat

It’s not fair that summer is wedding season. The very moment we’re able to shed layers and become our freest, most relaxed selves, basking poolside and driving with the top down, we’re required to don a suit jacket and trousers and, depending on the blessed events, various forms of underpinnings. A whiplash of contradictions, right?

But let’s shift our perspective. Having a laid-back, porch-sittin’, fun-in-the-sun mindset and looking appropriate—hell, looking great—in the summer heat aren’t mutually exclusive. In fact, bringing some of those chilled-out vibes to dressing for warm-weather events will make you look cooler. The best summer suits don’t take themselves too seriously, and most could work well with loafers and a button-down or sneakers and a T-shirt. Soft shoulders, flowy cuts, patch pockets, and minimal (if any) flourishes all result in a sense of ease and versatility that sharp, woolen suits just can’t achieve. Think of suits for summer as an opportunity to elevate your wardrobe sans stuffiness.

Of course, keeping cool is paramount. It doesn’t matter how great your fit is if you’re sweating through it. The best summer suits are mostly made of linen or breathable cotton, although there are some excellent ones in other super lightweight wools or silk blends. And a standard-issue khaki suit is far from the only option nowadays. There are all kinds of styles available, from the most casual to those with a bit more structure or darker colors.

Need some suggestions? We’ve rounded up the best of the best summer suits for whatever occasion requires you to show up looking fresh. No stress.

Best Unstructured Linen Suit for Summer

Boglioli specializes in the ideal summer suit adjectives: unstructured, garment-dyed, lightweight. It should be your first stop for the kind of relaxed-but-elegant Italian tailoring that warm weather calls for. Its dark brown linen suit here is a prime example.

Material: Linen.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Pleated straight leg.

Buy Now on Mr Porter (Jacket): $1,310

Buy Now on Mr Porter (Trousers): $545

Best Seersucker Suit for Summer

Seersucker has had its historic moments as a preppy staple, often cast in bright hues. But Todd Snyder’s take is something different. The designer has cut a softly tailored suit with drawstring trousers out of a jet black seersucker from Subalpino Mill in Italy. Get into this new direction.

Material: Cotton seersucker.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Tapered drawstring.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $746

Best Hopsack Suit for Summer

If you’re not on the hopsack train for summer, get on board. The term refers to a fabric’s weave—open and loose—which makes it ideal for that good-good airflow. With a linen, silk, and wool blend material and Brunello’s easy tailoring infused with Solomeo sunshine, you’ve got a killer summer wedding uniform.

Material: Linen, silk, and wool.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Tapered.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $3,995

Best Silk-Blend Suit for Summer

The patron saint of French minimalism comes in with silk-blend taffeta separates that are distinctly left of center—shawl collar, belted jacket—without going too far past the point of suitdom. The lightweight material and roomy shape give the whole thing a welcome fluidity that’ll serve you well as things heat up.

Material: Silk-blend.

Jacket Type: Double-breasted.

Trouser Type: Relaxed and belted.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion (Jacket): $725

Buy Now on Matches Fashion (Trousers): $1,195

Best Chino Suit for Summer

Half-canvassed, naturally shouldered, and garment-dyed, Ralph’s relaxed spin on a double-breasted jacket with a peak lapel keeps it feeling nice and easy. He added some stretch and a soothing gray color so you can breathe a little. Skip the tie.

Material: Cotton and elastane.

Jacket Type: Double-breasted.

Trouser Type: Pleated straight leg.

Buy Now on Ralph Lauren (Jacket): $498

Buy Now on Ralph Lauren (Trousers): $298

Best Shorts Suit for Summer

Ponder this: What if the breeze could flow freely on your legs while you’re wearing a summer suit? Sounds pretty nice. Commas pulls it off elegantly with its DB linen-blend blazer and pleated wide-leg shorts. If you’re not quite ready to commit, there’s a wide pants option, too.

Material: Linen-blend.

Jacket Type: Double-breasted.

Trouser Type: Pleated shorts.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion (Jacket): $1,255

Buy Now on Matches Fashion (Trousers): $395

Best Classic-Cut Suit for Summer

Some summer events call for a sharper suit; the other relaxed separates on this list won’t quite cut it. This impeccably tailored suit by Dries will get you sorted with proper shoulders, notch lapels. and lining. And the cotton gabardine construction will stay looking polished and keep things cool.

Material: Cotton gabardine.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Straight leg.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $1,485

Best Beach-Ready Suit for Summer

Yes, this is the same Orlebar Brown that makes your favorite tailored swim shorts. It keeps it’s commitment to a life of leisure with this unstructured linen and cotton blazer (chore coat-adjacent) and relaxed fit trousers in a dusty garment-dyed gray. Wear ’em together or break ’em up. Either works.

Material: Cotton and linen.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Relaxed straight-leg.

Buy Now on Orlebar Brown (Jacket): $595

Buy Now on Orlebar Brown (Trousers): $375

Best Patterned Suit for Summer

New Delhi-based designer Amit Babbar, who launched Itoh in 2018, looks to his time spent working in Japan (“itoh” means “thread” in Japanese) when creating his garments. He sources fabric from West Bengal, including the airy multicolored plaid cotton used for this workwear-inspired casual blazer and trousers.

Material: Cotton.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Relaxed straight-leg.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion (Jacket): $348

Buy Now on Matches Fashion (Trousers): $270

Best Three-Button Suit for Summer

Pierre Mahéo at Officine Générale designs the kind of clothes that just makes sense. Like using cool-to-the-touch Lyocell and linen in this unstructured jacket (a far cry from a dressed-up navy blazer) and trousers. Consider this is your T-shirt and sneakers suit.

Material: Lyocell, linen, and cotton.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Tapered drawstring.

Buy Now on Mr Porter (Jacket): $645

Buy Now on Mr Porter (Trousers): $340

Best Power Suit for Summer

It just so happens that Giorgio Armani’s signature generously tailored aesthetic is ideal for balmy weather. With plenty of room to move and a go-with-the flow but subtly powerful vibe, Mr. Armani’s herringbone beige suit is perfect for summer—and asserting authority.

Material: Viscose, linen, and silk.

Jacket Type: Double-breasted.

Trouser Type: Relaxed pleated straight-leg.

Buy Now on Matches Fashion: $3,995

Most Versatile Suit for Summer

Jacket alone, trousers alone, or keep them together, Dunhill’s suit is just as cool paired up as it is worn separately. With patch pockets and a sage-y green color, it strikes the right balance of utility and refinement. It has a bit of stretch, too, so it won’t ever feel too stiff however you wear it.

Material: Stretch cotton and silk.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Straight-leg.

Buy Now on Mr Porter (Jacket): $1,795

Buy Now on Mr Porter (Trousers): $480

Best Tan Suit for Summer

We all remember August 28, 2014: Suitgate. When President Barack Obama stepped out in a (arguably nice!) tan suit for a press conference and was thrown into the biggest scandal of his tenure. Canali’s tone-on-tone cotton suit should be far less controversial. It’s a solid option for balmy weather nuptials.

Material: Cotton.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Straight-leg.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $1,995

Best White Suit for Summer

This suit is right-out-of-the-crisper-drawer fresh. Besides its sun-reflecting (and therefore cooler) color, Massimo Alba’s perfect white suit has a subtly textured, natural hand that marks the thoughtful Italian craftsmanship. It’s Gatsby-level without all the fuss.

Material: Cotton.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Straight-leg.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $1,445

Best Bright Suit for Summer

When your suit matches the cloudless summer sky, you’re on the right track. Boss’s light blue separates offer a welcome alternative if you already have your neutral suiting locked down and are attending your 6,491st wedding weekend.

Material: Cotton and wool.

Jacket Type: Single-breasted.

Trouser Type: Slim fit.

Buy Now on Bloomingdale’s (Jacket): $595

Buy Now on Bloomingdale’s (Trousers): $248