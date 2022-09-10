Quantcast
September Fashion Story for Robb Report Trenchcoat Zeb Daemen

This Fall’s Best Menswear Is Going Back to Basics. Here’s How to Wear It.

Precise, well-made garments from Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gabriela Hearst and more prove you don't have to go bold to make an impact.

The past two years were marked by uncertainty, and that extended to our closets. Even beyond the abundance of sweats and lockdown attire, menswear seemed to be moving in all directions at an accelerated pace. But after some of those wilder developments (sequined suits, anyone?) this fall designers offered up a palate cleanser of pared-back classics. The season’s best collections emphasized timeless staples, free from extraneous flourishes—a return to the building blocks of a man’s wardrobe.

There’s a quiet confidence in outfits comprised of quintessential pieces—great coats, chunky knits, wide-leg trousers—that wear their refinement lightly. Such simplicity can make a strong impact, particularly when combined in one tonal, head-to-toe palette. Even if the garments are timeless as can be, a monochrome ensemble makes them look distinctly modern.

To showcase fall’s most elemental designs, we took them to the rugged landscape of Iceland. And while the craggy beaches and mossy hills make a particularly striking backdrop, the real beauty of these outfits is that they’ll look good anywhere you go.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Shirting

Zeb Daemen

Bally wool shirt, $875; Charvet silk scarf, stylist’s own

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Overcoat 2

Zeb Daemen

Louis Vuitton wool-and-silk coat, $3,250; Paul & Shark wool sweater, $599; Giorgio Armani wool trousers, $745; Tod’s suede-and-nylon sneakers, $795.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Duffle

Zeb Daemen

Ralph Lauren Purple Label suede jacket, $4,995, and wool trousers, $595; Brioni wool-cashmere-and-silk sweater, $825; Hermès leather boots, $1,225; Bennett Winch leather bag, $1,600.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Suiting

Zeb Daemen

Loro Piana wool jacket, $3,395, turtleneck, $1,150, cashmere polo, $1,950, and trousers, $1,295; Church’s leather derbies, $1,290.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Overcoat

Zeb Daemen

Bottega Veneta wool coat, $6,000, jacket, $3,700, and trousers, $1,850; Boglioli wool sweater, $725; Hermès leather belt, $720.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Zippered Knit

Zeb Daemen

Tod’s wool cardigan, $1,245; Brioni wool shirt, $795; Jil Sander viscose scarf, $270.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Beige Turtleneck

Zeb Daemen

Gabriela Hearst cotton coat with cashmere lining, $4,490; Todd Snyder wool sweater, $170; Canali wool trousers, $630; Brunello Cucinelli leather-and-wool boots, $1,295.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Turtleneck

Zeb Daemen

Hermès wool-and-cashmere sweater, $2,325, and leather belt, $720; Caruso wool trousers, $550.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Bubble Jacket

Zeb Daemen

Brunello Cucinelli cashmere down jacket, $7,495, wool-and-cashmere jacket, $4,995, trousers, $1,795, and denim shirt, $995; Brioni cashmere-and-silk sweater, $1,350.

September Fashion Story for Robb Report Shearling Jacket

Zeb Daemen

Hermès shearling jacket, $15,100, and cotton trousers, $940; Gabriela Hearst cashmere turtleneck, $1,090; Ralph Lauren Purple Label alligator belt, $1,895; Giorgio Armani leather gloves, $345.

MODEL: Clement Chabernaud

SENIOR MARKET EDITOR AND CASTING: Luis Campuzano

PHOTO DIRECTOR: Irene Opezzo

HAIRSTYLIST: Eduardo Bravo

MAKEUP ARTIST: Vera Dierckx

PRODUCER: Baldur Oddur Baldursson

PHOTO ASSISTANT: Koen Vernimmen

Photographed at Blue Lagoon, Iceland

 

