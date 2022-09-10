This Fall’s Best Menswear Is Going Back to Basics. Here’s How to Wear It.

The past two years were marked by uncertainty, and that extended to our closets. Even beyond the abundance of sweats and lockdown attire, menswear seemed to be moving in all directions at an accelerated pace. But after some of those wilder developments (sequined suits, anyone?) this fall designers offered up a palate cleanser of pared-back classics. The season’s best collections emphasized timeless staples, free from extraneous flourishes—a return to the building blocks of a man’s wardrobe.

There’s a quiet confidence in outfits comprised of quintessential pieces—great coats, chunky knits, wide-leg trousers—that wear their refinement lightly. Such simplicity can make a strong impact, particularly when combined in one tonal, head-to-toe palette. Even if the garments are timeless as can be, a monochrome ensemble makes them look distinctly modern.

To showcase fall’s most elemental designs, we took them to the rugged landscape of Iceland. And while the craggy beaches and mossy hills make a particularly striking backdrop, the real beauty of these outfits is that they’ll look good anywhere you go.

Bally wool shirt, $875; Charvet silk scarf, stylist’s own

Louis Vuitton wool-and-silk coat, $3,250; Paul & Shark wool sweater, $599; Giorgio Armani wool trousers, $745; Tod’s suede-and-nylon sneakers, $795.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label suede jacket, $4,995, and wool trousers, $595; Brioni wool-cashmere-and-silk sweater, $825; Hermès leather boots, $1,225; Bennett Winch leather bag, $1,600.

Loro Piana wool jacket, $3,395, turtleneck, $1,150, cashmere polo, $1,950, and trousers, $1,295; Church’s leather derbies, $1,290.

Bottega Veneta wool coat, $6,000, jacket, $3,700, and trousers, $1,850; Boglioli wool sweater, $725; Hermès leather belt, $720.

Tod’s wool cardigan, $1,245; Brioni wool shirt, $795; Jil Sander viscose scarf, $270.

Gabriela Hearst cotton coat with cashmere lining, $4,490; Todd Snyder wool sweater, $170; Canali wool trousers, $630; Brunello Cucinelli leather-and-wool boots, $1,295.

Hermès wool-and-cashmere sweater, $2,325, and leather belt, $720; Caruso wool trousers, $550.

Brunello Cucinelli cashmere down jacket, $7,495, wool-and-cashmere jacket, $4,995, trousers, $1,795, and denim shirt, $995; Brioni cashmere-and-silk sweater, $1,350.

Hermès shearling jacket, $15,100, and cotton trousers, $940; Gabriela Hearst cashmere turtleneck, $1,090; Ralph Lauren Purple Label alligator belt, $1,895; Giorgio Armani leather gloves, $345.

MODEL: Clement Chabernaud

SENIOR MARKET EDITOR AND CASTING: Luis Campuzano

PHOTO DIRECTOR: Irene Opezzo

HAIRSTYLIST: Eduardo Bravo

MAKEUP ARTIST: Vera Dierckx

PRODUCER: Baldur Oddur Baldursson

PHOTO ASSISTANT: Koen Vernimmen

Photographed at Blue Lagoon, Iceland